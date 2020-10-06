Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, First Lady Peggy McMaster's Weekly Schedule: October 6, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of October 5th will include the following:

Tuesday, October 6th at 12:00 PM: Lt. Governor Evette will speak to the Anderson Rotary Club, Tucker’s Restaurant, 3501 Clemson Boulevard, Anderson, S.C.

Wednesday, October 7th at 9:00 AM: Lt. Governor Evette will speak to the South Carolina Young Women in Life Sciences Virtual Conference, Registration link: https://www.scbio.org/events/scbio-women-in-life-science-industry-work-session-networking

Friday, October 9th at 12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster, along with the South Carolina Department of Veterans' Affairs, will participate in an award ceremony honoring Vietnam Veteran Mr. James Greene for his service and valor during the Battle of Hamburger Hill, 1100 Gervais Street, Statehouse, south steps, Columbia, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: September 28, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of September 28, 2020, included:

Monday, September 28

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the virtual Aiken Rotary Club meeting, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85354068700?pwd=bklnRXRYbWpCTmo1R0x0ZklGeXZNQT09

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a governors-only briefing with Vice President Mike Pence and Senior Administration officials regarding COVID-19 response and recovery.

7:00 PM: Virtual Meeting with fellow governors.

Tuesday, September 29

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, September 30

9:30 AM: Economic development meeting.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a press event with Darlington Raceway and NASCAR, Governor’s Mansion, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive briefing with state officials regarding COVID-19.

2:00 PM: Call with Dr. Deborah Birx.

2:30 PM: Agency meeting.

3:00 PM: Meeting with a local official.

Thursday, October 1

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold a military commanders briefing, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, Ballroom, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster visited PurePower Technologies to recognize Manufacturers Day and South Carolina Manufacturing Week along with the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance, 1410 North Point Boulevard, Blythewood, S.C.

7:00 PM: Call with fellow governors.

Friday, October 2

12:00 PM: Republican Governors Association’s event.

6:00 PM: Republican Governors Association’s meeting.

6:30 PM: Republican Governors Association’s event.

Saturday, October 3

8:00 AM: Republican Governors Association’s event.

1:00 PM: Republican Governors Association’s event.

6:00 PM: Republican Governors Association’s event.

Sunday, October 4

10:45 AM: Call with local official.

10:48 AM: Call with local official.

6:20 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.