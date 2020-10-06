Mercedes-Benz Canada continues positive momentum with Q3 sales results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercedes-Benz Canada and its national dealer network today announced Q3 2020 sales results. The company continued to show strength under unique circumstances, with all 59 dealerships maintaining strict public health protocols to protect the health and safety of customers and employees. In Q3 2020, Mercedes-Benz Canada achieved sales of 10,891 passenger vehicles and vans (-8.8% compared to Q3 2019).



Of the total sales, 9,420 represented passenger cars and luxury light trucks (-9.7% compared to Q3 2019). While a decrease compared to Q3 2019, the strength of sales throughout the quarter helped significantly reduce the YoY gap. In Q3 2020, Mercedes-Benz Canada retailed 5,689 SUVs and 3,731 passenger cars. The main volume-drivers in Q3 2020 included the GLC SUV and GLE SUV (ranking numbers one and two respectively), followed by the C-Class sedan. Other standout performances came from passenger cars including the Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan (+87.7% in Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019) and second generation Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe (+290.4% in Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019). Canadians also continue to show positive enthusiasm for the sleek, spacious and luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV (+99.2% in Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019).

Despite the uniquely challenging COVID-19 environment, the Pre-Owned division again delivered a record performance in Q3 2020. Not only did overall pre-owned volume increase (4,819 pre-owned units retailed, +4.9% compared to Q3 2019), Mercedes-Benz Canada also proudly achieved records in every month of Q3 2020 (July, August, September) in both Certified Pre-Owned sales (4,119 CPO retailed, +10.3% compared to Q3 2019) as well as CPO penetration rate (+4.2% compared to Q3 2019).

Mercedes-Benz Vans also achieved strong quarterly results, retailing 1,471 units and nearly equaling Q3 2019 (-2.9% compared to Q3 2019).

“2020 has required a team effort unlike any other and the third quarter was no exception. Through hard work, creativity and a shared commitment to delivering The Best or Nothing, Mercedes-Benz Canada and our dealer network achieved outstanding results while never relaxing the critical health and safety protocols in place across the country,” said Felix Britsch, acting President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada. “In the final three months of the year we will push even harder to safely introduce Canadians to our world-class product lineup of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars, SUVs, Mercedes-AMG performance vehicles and Mercedes-Benz vans. I am confident that we will finish 2020 as strongly as we started it.”

SALES



Q3 YTD 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % Mercedes-Benz Vehicles* 9,420 10,428 -9.7 22,282 29,729 -25.0 Mercedes-Benz Vans 1,471 1,515 -2.9 3,440 4,156 -17.2 TOTAL* 10,891 11,943 -8.8 25,722 33,885 -24.0

*Q3 and YTD comparisons exclude 2019 smart fortwo vehicle sales, which totalled 68 units in Q3 2019 and 249 YTD 2019.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,200 people in 14 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 46,090 vehicles in 2019. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the sixth consecutive year.

For more information, please contact:

Zakary Paget (647) 267-5932 zakary.paget@mercedes-benz.ca

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f69148e0-c870-407c-9827-426e93d09f3c