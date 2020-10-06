WWF-Canada releases four new species to symbolically adopt this holiday season

Platypuses, collared pikas, kangaroos and ring-tailed lemurs are gifts that can change the world.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WWF-Canada has added four new species and one new family to its popular collection of symbolic wildlife adoptions ahead of the holiday season: the peculiar platypus, powerful red kangaroo, elusive collared pika and iconic ring-tailed lemur. The endearing koala is now available for the first time as a family kit with mom and joey.

The platypus and red kangaroo were chosen to recognize the outpouring of support from Canadians to the Australian wildfires, which sadly saw an estimated three billion animals killed or displaced. And to recognize Canadian wildlife, WWF-Canada chose the collared pika, who is vulnerable to climate change and one of the lesser known faces of wildlife loss.

Wildlife in Canada and around the world is struggling. In fact, a new WWF-Canada report found that populations of Canadian at-risk species have declined by 59 per cent, on average, since 1970. WWF-Canada’s Symbolic Adoptions program offers Canadians the chance to bring home their favourite species or give a memorable gift with the potential to change the world by supporting projects that protect wildlife, restore habitats and fight climate change.

Add protecting wildlife to your gift lists this holiday season.

With more than 40 different species to choose from—including polar bears, bumblebees, snow leopards and three-toed sloths—there is something for everyone. See the full collection at wwf.ca/shop.

About WWF-Canada’s symbolic adoptions

Each adoption kit costs $45-$65 and includes a high-quality stuffed animal of your choice, a personalized adoption certificate, an educational poster about the species and conservation work the gift supports, as well as a charitable tax receipt—all wrapped up in a reusable WWF-Canada tote bag. Gift givers looking to make a greater contribution to wildlife can also adopt a family of grey wolves, Arctic fox or pandas.

How to order

Visit wwf.ca/shop or call 1-800-26-PANDA.

For delivery by Christmas, place your order by Dec. 13 for urban addresses or Dec. 11 for rural addresses. Priority options are available.

Shipping is free with the purchase of two or more adoptions kits (or orders of $90 or more) to the same Canadian address.

Other ways to give meaningfully

WWF-Canada also has a variety of environmentally friendly gift options that help wildlife thrive:

Wildlife Cards: Many of the adoptions are now available as a beautiful card-only option.

Virtual gifts: With no packaging or mailing, these hassle-free gifts may be virtual, but their impact is very real. "Help a polar bear stay cool" for $20 or "Give a tiger a fighting chance" for $100.

Apparel and other gifts: WWF tees, hats and accessories are one way to show you care about the planet.

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada creates solutions to the environmental challenges that matter most for Canadians. We work in places that are unique and ecologically important, so that nature, wildlife and people thrive together. Because we are all wildlife. For more information, visit wwf.ca.

