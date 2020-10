Exclusive interview with Maria Jose Lopez Barragan formerly FDA released ahead of Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast

SMi Reports: Interview released with María José López Barragán keynote speaker at Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Virtual Conference

BOSTON, MA, USA , October 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference East Coast Virtual Conference will be commencing on 28th and 29th October 2020 and will focus on technological developments that push innovation and tackle the most pressing challenges in the world of pharmaceutical microbiology.SMi caught up with María José López Barragán, Founder, Barragan BioConsulting, formerly CMC Product Quality Reviewer, FDA, who will be presenting a keynote address at the conference.María José (Pepa) Lopez Barragán is a former U.S. FDA regulator and founder of Barragan BioConsulting, where she offers Regulatory and Compliance consulting services to pharmaceutical companies globally. Pepa has 15 years of combined experience in Regulatory Affairs (CMC) and multiple aspects of drug development and research and has participated in the approval of 15 original and biosimilar biologic license applications, focusing on microbiology product quality and sterility assurance aspects.Here is a snapshot of what was discussed:The pharmaceutical microbiology market has matured greatly over recent years, what significant developments have you noticed in the last year within the field?The use of robotics and automation continues to take over the pharmaceutical industry with a fast-increasing utilization of single-use systems (SUS). The combination of automation and single-use equipment (including even disposable ultrafiltration/diafiltration systems) has contributed to a higher level of microbiology control and have represented a new paradigm for the biopharmaceutical industry. However, this new paradigm was not free of challenges such as restricted production batch size, systems handling and testing to assure integrity throughout the manufacture and storage of products, need for enhanced suppliers quality agreements, higher risk for extractables and leachables into the product, and a long etc.What current hot topic will you be addressing in your presentation and how it makes it relevant to 2020?During my presentation, I will discuss about humans as ecosystems and how they pose a source of contamination risk during the manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. My presentation will also address the types, material and use of garment in cleanrooms. This topic may be considered of major interest in our present times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has created worldwide awareness of how the adequate use of specific garments can control the spread of microbes.The full interview can be downloaded at: www.pharma-microbiology.com/PR9 Interested in joining the conference and workshop you can register your place for only US$499 (conference) and US$299 (workshop) www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR9 Proudly Sponsored by: Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, C.T.L. MAT, LONZA, Microbiologics, Millipore SigmaFor sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukSMi’s 3rd Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East CoastVirtual Conference: Online Access OnlyConference: October 28th-29th, 2020Workshop: October 30th, 2020#SMiPharmaMicroEC--- ENDS –About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk