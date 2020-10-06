ADAPEX WINS BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD IN 2020 STEVIE AWARDS FOR WOMEN IN BUSINESS

Adapex has been named the winner of a BRONZE Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year – Business Services – More Than 10 Employees.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women Around the World to Be Recognized During Virtual EventNY, NY – October 6, 2020 – Adapex LLC has been named the winner of a BRONZE StevieAward in the Company of the Year – Business Services – More Than 10 Employees in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards. Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, December 9.“We are pleased to have our team recognized for our work and to be included among the best in the industry,” said Debra Fleenor, Founder and CEO. The Adapex team has years of experience and expertise in the digital space. The team is committed to helping clients grow and maximize their revenue potential. Inspired by collaboration, innovation, and accountability, Adapex brings together best-in-class technology and experienced ad ops consultants. “Having each member of the team invested in the business and their role in helping our publishers achieve their growth goals,” explains Fleenor, “is the key to our success. I couldn’t be prouder of the team! They work so hard, and I am thrilled that their efforts have been honored.”The past year was an exciting one for the Adapex team, despite the impact of COVID-19. The company launched version 3.0 of its custom Header Bidder Wrapper which has led to exciting results for their publishing partners. Header Bidding is one of the bigger innovations for the online advertising industry in recent years -- allowing publishers to collect multiple bids simultaneously, increasing competition, driving up CPM prices, and thus, revenues. Adapex was able to help partners ride out the ad spend dip and be prepared when advertisers returned to the market in June.Adapex has seen revenue lifts against all scales of sites with its optimized wrapper. Partners are seeing a 50-500% revenue increase . The wrapper is unique in that it offers significant custom features that not only increase revenue opportunities but also improve site performance. The wrapper is designed for easy implementation and ultra-optimization.Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women . Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, said, “In a year like no other in our lifetimes, we’ve produced a cohort of amazing, Stevie-winning women, organizations, and achievements like no other. At all times our winners show themselves to be fearless and indomitable, but their leadership and example are especially valued this year. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners. We look forward to celebrating them during our December 9 virtual ceremony, and to hearing from some of them during our Women|Future Conference on November 12-13.”About Adapex LLCFounded in 2013, Adapex was built with a publisher first philosophy “By the publisher and for the publisher”. Adapex was one of the first companies to dig into advertising operations and partner with publishers to streamline and simplify monetization. They work with top publishers to maximize revenue while protecting the user experience.About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com ###