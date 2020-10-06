RosettaBooks Publishes Human Work in the Age of Smart Machines by Jamie Merisotis

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RosettaBooks announced today the publication of Human Work in the Age of Smart Machines by Jamie Merisotis — a roadmap for the large-scale, radical changes we must make in order to find abundant and meaningful work in the 21st century.

We are living through a time of upheaval and social unrest, with increasing threats to global health, democratic institutions, and the world’s economies. But behind the alarming headlines is another issue that must be quickly addressed: the role of workers is being transformed—and often rendered obsolete—by automation and artificial intelligence.

Merisotis, the president and CEO of Lumina Foundation, argues we can—and must—rise to this challenge by preparing to work alongside smart machines doing that which only humans can: thinking critically, reasoning ethically, interacting interpersonally, and serving others with empathy.

His vision centers on developing our unique capabilities as humans through a lifetime of learning opportunities that are easy to navigate, deliver fair results, and offer a broad range of credentials—from college degrees to occupational certifications. By shifting long-held ideas about how the workforce should function and expanding our concept of work, he argues that we can harness the population’s potential, encourage a deeper sense of community, and erase a centuries-long system of inequality.

Human Work in the Age of Smart Machines is available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook wherever books are sold.

Praise for Human Work in the Age of Smart Machines

“Jamie Merisotis takes concepts too often used to justify exclusion—credentials, skills, and technology—and repurposes them to provide an ambitious but pragmatic blueprint for dismantling long-standing systemic disparities. HUMAN WORK is required reading for anyone committed to the future success of our increasingly diverse nation.” —Spencer Overton, Professor of Law, The George Washington University, and President, The Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, America’s Black Think Tank

“HUMAN WORK reminds us that no matter how technologically advanced our culture becomes, we will always need human morality and will require human beings to make ethical decisions. Jamie Merisotis’s persuasive new book is a call not to abandon our ethical intelligence in favor of an artificial one.” —James Martin, Jesuit Priest, Editor at Large, America magazine, and author of the New York Times bestseller JESUS: A PILGRIMAGE?

“As a leader who understands that talent is at the very heart of our national economic success, Jamie Merisotis insightfully explains how we must transform ourselves into a society of lifelong learners and build a new human work infrastructure. This book is a must read and provides a smart roadmap to create more inclusive opportunities for more Americans.” —Penny Pritzker, Former U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Entrepreneur, and Civic Leader

“Artificial intelligence and the age of robots and ‘smart machines’ are often seen as threats—which could make modern economies even less fair, and further drain decency and connectedness from social life. This book is a practical guide to a more desirable human and technological future.” —James Fallows, National Correspondent for the Atlantic and co-author of the bestseller OUR TOWNS: A 100,000-MILE JOURNEY INTO THE HEART OF AMERICA

About the Author: Jamie Merisotis is a globally recognized leader in philanthropy, education, and public policy. Since 2008, he has served as president and CEO of Lumina Foundation, an independent, private foundation that is committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. He previously served as co-founder and president of the nonpartisan, Washington, D.C.-based Institute for Higher Education Policy and as executive director of a bipartisan national commission on college affordability appointed by the U.S. president and congressional leaders. Merisotis is the author of America Needs Talent, which was named a Top 10 Business Book of 2016 by Booklist, a publication of the American Library Association.

Merisotis is a frequent media commentator and contributor. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, National Journal, Stanford Social Innovation Review, Politico, Roll Call, Washington Monthly, and other publications. For more information, jamiemerisotis.com.

About RosettaBooks: RosettaBooks is a leading independent publisher headquartered in New York City. Launched in 2001, it pioneered by building an 800-eBook catalog of iconic titles. For the past five years, RosettaBooks’ trade program has focused on high profile thought leadership titles including Leadership in a Time of Crisis compiled by Marshall Goldsmith and Scott Osman, Digital Transformation by Thomas M. Siebel, A Crisis Wasted by Reed Hundt, Journeys compiled by Andrew Tisch and Mary Skifadis, The Promise and the Dream by David Margolick, and The Wright Stuff by Bob Wright. For more information, visit RosettaBooks.com.

CONTACT:

Leah Paulos, Publicist at Press Shop PR, Leah@PressShopPR.com

Michelle Weyenberg, Director of Marketing at RosettaBooks, mweyenberg@rosettabooks.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e57c99d5-65d5-42a2-909b-4d987413d117