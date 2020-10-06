Murfreesboro Water Resources Recovery Facility Partners with Xage Security to Protect its Industrial Operations

Deployment supports role-based access control via identity-based security solution

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Water Resources Recovery Facility of Murfreesboro, TN (MWRRF) today announced their partnership with Xage Security, a California-based cybersecurity firm. The MWRRF has deployed the Xage Security Fabric to protect the industrial systems responsible for depositing clean water back into the West Fork Stones River, complying with environmental standards, and providing potable water to area residents.



The MWRRF removes harmful pollutants from the water of the city of Murfreesboro’s industrial and residential customers. The processes ensure that the city’s water environment remains clean, keeping residents safe and healthy. “We take the safety of our community’s resources seriously,” said John Strickland, MWRRF Plant Manager. “This means not only producing reliably clean water, but also protecting the fundamental infrastructure we rely on to do so.”

The MWRRF deploys programmable logic controllers (PLCs), connected data systems, as well as smart sensors, valves, and other controls to automate the water purification process. Xage Security’s decentralized cybersecurity Fabric is delivering role-based access control to each of these devices and data systems, helping to improve reliability in a critical facility that is responsible for treating almost 20 million gallons of water every day.

“We were looking for a solution that would scale with the digital improvements we are making in our operation. We needed a platform that would support and secure both our information technology and operational technology,” said John Strickland, Plant Manager, Murfreesboro Water Resources Recovery Facility. “The Xage solution has proved easy to use and deploy on site and is helping improve our efficiency and consistency while securing all operations.”

Xage’s identity-based security model and universal access control are securing the MWRRF’s operations at the edge, protecting industrial assets at the water purification sites, while also enforcing system-wide, scalable security for diverse digital and legacy devices. Xage provides universal support for all digitized assets within the facilities, no matter their location, age, type, or level of security.

"Comprehensive cybersecurity is essential in all industries––and especially those deploying a mix of connected IoT devices within their operations," said Duncan Greatwood, CEO of Xage. "By holistically securing the MWRRF’s scope of operation, Murfreesboro is demonstrating their commitment to their community."

The Xage Security Fabric is the universal security solution for modern industrial operations, creating the essential trusted foundation for every interaction, whether human-to-machine, machine-to-machine, or edge-to-cloud. The fabric protects all equipment, from new IoT devices to vulnerable legacy systems, delivering identity management, single sign-on, and access control with in-field enforcement across the industrial operation. Xage is the first and only blockchain-protected security solution providing tamperproof, non-intrusive protection and enabling efficient operations and innovation across all industries. Xage customers include leaders in manufacturing, energy, utilities, and transportation.

The Murfreesboro WRRF utilizes three oxidation ditches and is the heart of an operation that begins with an expansive wastewater collection system and is complete when the high-quality effluent water is either discharged into West Fork Stones River or put to beneficial reuse. The reuse portion of the operation is the largest in Tennessee and has been regionally recognized multiple times for Outstanding Beneficial Reuse of Water. The awarding winning WRRF has also been recognized nationally for Advanced Nutrient Removal and as a Utility of the Future Today.

