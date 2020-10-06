Flexera 2021 State of ITAM Report Identifies Plans for Increased Focus on Savings Due to COVID

Top 2021 initiative is optimizing software spend, but organizations must mature software asset management processes to realize more savings

/EIN News/ -- ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today released the findings from its Flexera 2021 State of ITAM Report. The first of its kind from Flexera, the report investigates how the maturity of IT and software asset management teams impacts the value they deliver to their organizations. It also provides a view of the future of ITAM and SAM teams as they evolve to serve the needs of the digital enterprise.



The full survey results are available in the Flexera 2021 State of ITAM Report, which can be downloaded at https://info.flexera.com/SLO-REPORT-State-of-ITAM.

The report explores the thinking of 461 global professionals who manage and participate in ITAM and SAM processes in medium and large organizations of at least 1,000 employees. The report enables IT leaders to benchmark their ITAM practices and results against those of other organizations.

“Every company is feeling the challenges of this unique economic environment. I’m pleased to be able to share insights via our Flexera 2021 State of ITAM Report that could better align asset management practices and lead to cost savings,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera. “Our report uncovers the top asset management challenges, including managing the impact of SaaS, cloud, and containers–which becomes even more important in the post-COVID landscape. It reinforces that those with the most mature SAM practices can achieve the highest savings. With this report, organizations can benchmark where they are today and plot a course to maximize the value they deliver.”

A few key highlights from the Flexera 2021 State of ITAM Report:

ITAM plays a critical role in the enterprise:

25 percent of ITAM teams report directly to the CIO or CTO; 24 percent report to infrastructure management

ITAM teams reporting to C-level have the strongest interactions across IT

SAM teams must increase their focus on cloud

Few SAM teams track software in the cloud (46 percent), SaaS (35 percent) or software in containers (34 percent)

Most SAM teams expect to increase their focus on public cloud (74 percent) and SaaS (70 percent) over the next three years



4 of 5 top 2021 SAM initiatives are focused on savings:

The top initiative is to optimize and save on software spend (69 percent)

Other top initiatives are also focused on realizing savings by re-harvesting licenses and managing SaaS and cloud spend

52 percent of SAM teams expected to increase focus on savings for 2021 due to COVID-19, and 51 percent plan to optimize software licenses to avoid additional costs



The report results are made available under an Open Source Creative Commons License. The data may be freely shared with the required attribution.

For more information on the Flexera 2021 State of the ITAM Report:

About Flexera

Flexera helps executives succeed at what once seemed impossible: getting clarity into, and full control of, their company’s technology “black hole.” From on-premises to the cloud, Flexera helps business leaders turn IT insights into action. With a portfolio of integrated solutions that deliver unparalleled technology insights, spend optimization and agility, Flexera helps enterprises optimize their technology footprint and realize IT’s full potential to accelerate their businesses. For over 30 years, our 1,300+ team members worldwide have been passionate about helping our more than 20,000 customers fuel business success. To learn more, visit flexera.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f656d02b-7207-408a-80e5-9c9be4de37b3

Flexera Media Contact:

Ashleigh Giliberto

847-466-4302

agiliberto@flexera.com