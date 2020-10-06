Entries invited in contest on importance of Bill of Rights

The United States Courts of Appeals along with the United States District Courts for the Seventh and Eighth Circuits are hosting a Bill of Rights contest and we want YOU to be a part of it!

School aged children in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin are encouraged to submit an essay, poem, video, photograph, song, or piece of art on the importance of the Bill of Rights. Be as creative as you like! Please limit essays to no more than 500 words, and videos to 3-5 minutes or less.

A grand prize winner from each of the three age groups (K-5, 6-8 and 9-12 grade) will be awarded a $500 cash prize, be able to take part in a virtual event on Wednesday, December 2 with United States District Court Judges and other legal experts on the enduring rights afforded to Americans by the Bill of Rights, and have their name and submission shared on the websites of the participating United States District Courts. Semi-finalists will receive an electronic gift card valued at $50.

Submissions will be accepted Thursday, October 1, through 5:00pm on Saturday, October 31.

Submissions should be emailed to Rebeccah_Parks@mnd.uscourts.gov. Please include the following information with your entry:

your full name

grade

county and state of residence

school (or note if homeschooled)

teacher who told you about the contest, if it was a teacher

Semi-finalists will be notified before Thanksgiving and grand prize winners will be announced at the virtual event on December 2.

Even if you don’t choose to enter the contest, all are welcome for the virtual event on December 2 at 6/7 pm. RSVP is not required, but if you sign up at the following link, you will receive an email reminder with the Zoom invitation in early November - https://forms.gle/VTbgM5LEgZJPFeGY8

For questions please contact Rebeccah Parks at Rebeccah_Parks@mnd.uscourts.gov or via phone at (612) 664-5124.

Teachers, make sure you tell your students to list you! All teachers will be entered into a prize drawing. Please forward and share this announcement with other teachers and students who may be interested.