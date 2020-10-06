I-79 Overnight Single-lane Closures Begin Thursday Night in Robinson and Kennedy Townships

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight single-lane closures on I-79 in Robinson and Kennedy townships, Allegheny County will begin Thursday night, October 8 weather permitting.

A single-lane closure will occur on I-79 between the Neville Island Bridge interchange (Exit 65) and the Crafton/Moon Exit (Exit 60) weeknights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through Wednesday, October 21 Crews from Northeast Paving will conduct joint sealing and patching activities.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the areas. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #