Global Bread Improvers Market to Reach $1.47 Billion by 2026: Allied Market Research

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global bread improvers market garnered $907.7 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $1.47 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Rise in demand for convenience food, increase in consumption of bakery products, and preference for high quality products augment the global bread improvers market. On the other hand, implementation of strict government regulations regarding bleaching agents impedes the market growth. Nevertheless, need for organic bread improvers and introduction of different flavored breads create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenarios-

During the initial phase of lockdown, many big manufacturers had put the production of bread improvers on hold.

The demand for bakery products, on the other hand, had decreased during the initial phases of coronavirus pandemic.

However, the manufacturing of essential items has given a priority with concern to the precautionary measures. In addition, the restrictions issued by the government have been eased off to a certain extent, thereby permitting the manufacturers and small bakeries to recoup.

The global bread improver market analysis is carried on the basis of form, type, application, and region. Based on form, the powder segment held the highest share accounting for nearly four-fifths of the total share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Nevertheless, the liquid segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2026. The report also involves paste segment.

Based on type, the market is classified into organic and inorganic. The inorganic segment accounted for the highest market share with nearly five-sixths of the global bread improver market share in 2018, and is projected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. On the other hand, the organic segment is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, the market across Europeaccounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global market in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report also studies the market across the regions including North America and LAMEA.

The key players in the report include Lesaffre, Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd., Bakels Sweden, Oy Karl Fazer Ab., Corbion N.V., Puratos, Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Associated British Foods, Royal DSM N.V., and Laucke Flour Mills.

