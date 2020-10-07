Purple Heart Homes Provides Its First “Tiny Home” To Service-Connected Disabled Veteran
Funding from The Home Depot Foundation enables Veteran Debra Farley to move from a shed to her own tiny homeSTATESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purple Heart Homes (PHH – www.phhusa.org) is pleased to announce that, thanks to the generosity of The Home Depot Foundation and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), it has delivered its first tiny home to a Service Connected Disabled Veteran. The recipient of this project, 58-year-old Debra Farley, served for six years in the U.S. Army Reserves where she was caught in a blizzard that resulted in frostbite on both hands and feet, trench foot, as well as suffering from degenerative joint disease. Debra, also diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in April 2020, has recently had to undergo surgery and radiation. Purple Heart Homes Golden Corner Chapter (PHHGCC) is providing Debra with temporary housing and basic needs until her tiny home is delivered and move-in ready.
“We are incredibly excited about this new program for Purple Heart Homes, one through which we can deliver tiny – but real - homes for our Veterans that so desperately need a safe and comfortable place to live,” said John Gallina, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Purple Heart Homes. “Debra was living in a shed with no running water and one hot plate on which to prepare food. She will now have a tiny home with all utilities, living areas that include a kitchen, a bedroom, and heat, thanks to the generosity of The Home Depot Foundation, LISC, Purple Heart Homes’ incredible staff, Purple Heart Homes Golden Corner Chapter, and wonderful community volunteers. We look forward to continuing this program to provide many Service-Connected Disabled Veterans with a home.”
About Purple Heart Homes
Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 non-profit founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all conflicts.
For more information, visit www.phhusa.org. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.
About Purple Heart Homes Golden Corner Chapter
A Purple Heart Homes chapter is a collection of community leaders, organized as a volunteer organization, operating within the guidelines of Purple Heart Homes to provide assistance to eligible Veterans. Our chapters focus on VAIP (Veterans Aging in Place) projects, renovations or repairs made to homes that are owned by the Veteran. Typical projects may include widening doorways, remodeling bathrooms, building ramps, or installing railings. All projects focus on making life safer and easier for Veterans and their caregivers.
Purple Heart Homes Golden Corner Chapter is a 501(c)3 chapter of Purple Heart Homes serving Anderson, Oconee and Pickens Counties in SC.
For more information about Purple Heart Homes Golden Corner Chapter visit www.phhusa.org or www.facebook.com/PurpleHeartHomesGoldenCornerChapter.
About The Home Depot Foundation
The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $350 million in veteran causes and improved more than 48,000 veteran homes and facilities in more than 4,500 cities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025.
To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and Facebook + Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.
