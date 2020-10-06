Time Capsule culminates 400 Years of African American History in Africa
On behalf of Bishop Johnny Ray Youngblood of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Brooklyn, Don Victor Mooney receives the book called Upon This Rock.
Man hopes time capsule will be a lasting tribute to African Americans and bring a wave of healing in the United States of America for race relations.
I hope this time capsule will be a lasting tribute to African Americans and bring a wave of healing in the United States of America for race relations.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H.R. 1242 Resilience Project will culminate the 400 Years of African American History in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea this week with a time capsule. H.R. 1242 Resilience Project, President, Don Victor Mooney envisions the time capsule as a lasting tribute to African Americans, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, and to bring a wave of healing in the United States of America for race relations.
— Don Victor Mooney
Some of the items include books. Several were donated by Bishop Johnny Ray Youngblood, of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Brooklyn (Upon This Rock), Mr. Ray Halbritter, Nation Representative and CEO of Oneida Indian Nation (Forgotten Allies), the Office of U.S. Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (Black Americans in Congress 1870 -2007), Proctor & Gamble former CEO, Mr. John E. Pepper (The Underground Railroad in History and Memory – Passages to Freedom), Reverend Herbert Daughtry, of House of the Lord Church in Brooklyn (Effectual Prayer).
Other items: Letters from former Congressman John Lewis, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, and others; photos of George Floyd, Briana Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Eric Garner; African American Women Suffrage Pioneers; Pulitzer Prize writer, Les Brown of Newsday; collection historic artifacts and The New York Times 1619 Project Magazine; a string from a walking stick used by Seminole Tribe of Florida.
More items: Coins from the United States, United States Coast Guard, Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, United Kingdom, Holy See, and Dominican Republic are also part of this historic time capsule. Samples of sugar, tobacco, and cotton, which fueled the transatlantic slave trade will be deposited as well.
A kitchen magnet of a mural featuring the image of Harriet Tubman on the side of the Harriet Tubman Museum & Educational Center in Dorchester County, Maryland, where Tubman was born and lived in slavery for more than 25 years; Key to the City Don Victor Mooney received from the Mayor of Ocean City Maryland and City Council, a journal of the Lewes (Delaware) Historical Society, Newspaper from the Daily Challenge (Brooklyn, New York), the Nations only Black Daily.
A proposed bill has been sent to U.S. Congressional members last year to rename the Virginia Inside Passage to the Harriet Tubman Waterway. History doesn't record Harriet Tubman using this route. Wherever their was a waterway, it was an escape route for the enslaved. The Virginia Inside Passage, along with several bays located in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware was the corridor for freedom along the Eastern Shore of Delmarva Peninsula and saw countless enslaved Africans take this route to emancipate themselves from the shackles of slavery. This would be an honor for one of America's favorite trailblazers.
The time capsule has Goree Challenge memorabilia. History tells us that in 1595, the Spanish brought enslaved Africans to the present day St. Augustine, Florida. In 1619, 20 and Odd Negroes arrived in Point Comfort, Virginia. Don Victor Mooney was the first and only African American to row from the coast of West Africa to Brooklyn, New York. He followed one of the many transatlantic slave routes, and has donated mementos during the course of a ten year period to row the Atlantic Ocean. For Don Victor Mooney's transatlantic row, St. John Paul II gave him a blessing at the Vatican on World AIDS Day in 2004.
Additional items from Equatorial Guinea are encouraged to join this historic symbolism for the 400 Years of African American History.
Among other things, Dickies has supplied Don Victor Mooney with pants, shirts, shoes, jacket, and miscellaneous items for his trip to Equatorial Guinea. Dickies is the world’s leading performance workwear brand, has provided workers with durable, functional and comfortable workwear since 1922.
Note: Mr. John E. Pepper served as Chief Executive Officer of Procter & Gamble. He was also CEO of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Underground Railroad in History and Memory – Passages to Freedom book was donated to all attendees for the opening of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center as a gift from Mr. Pepper. Don Victor Mooney was among the many invited guests to mark this historic event.
On the net: www.hr1242resilience.com, www.goreechallenge.com
Hashtags: #400years, #Resilience, #Faith, #Healing, #Partnership
Lisa Samuels
H.R. 1242 Resilience Project
+1 347-674-3238
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter