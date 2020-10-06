Jay At Play Range of FlipaZoo Plush Characters Grows to Include All-New Designs
Global toy brand Jay At Play adds to the best-selling FlipaZoo line-up with FlipaZoo Collectibles, Flip 'n' Play Friends, FlipQuin, and more.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading maker of dolls, plush toys, youth electronics, crafts, and more, Jay At Play is the name behind some of the world's favorite playthings. One of the company's best-selling brands, FlipaZoo from Jay At Play has now grown to include a corresponding choice of collectibles and new designs featuring reversible sequins, all served up in an ever-evolving range of adorable character styles.
Since launching more than 15 years ago, Jay At Play has produced a wealth of best-selling toy lines including Boxy Girls, Wish Me Puppies, Lullabrites, Zigamazoos, and JamBrites across the doll, plush, craft, activities, youth electronics, and collectibles sectors. Among Jay At Play's most popular plush options has been FlipaZoo.
According to Jay At Play, FlipaZoo is an imagination-inspiring playtime product, and one which also conveniently doubles as a pillow for naptime, family travel, summer camp, and more. Each FlipaZoo character from Jay At Play is a smiling, cuddly companion who offers twice the comfort, either at home or on the go.
Manufactured from only the softest, most huggable, and highest-quality materials, each FlipaZoo magically transforms from one animal to another, and then easily back again. Featuring Jay At Play's patented 'easy flip' design, FlipaZoo characters have grown to become some of the most sought-after plush toys on the market, the global toy brand reports.
First unveiled back in 2016, FlipaZoo launched with combinations including giraffe to hippo, husky to polar bear, cat to mouse, and tiger to elephant. Since then, the FlipaZoo line-up has grown to include a wealth of other animal combinations featuring kids' favorites from nature and wildlife, as well as several especially familiar designs starring popular household pets in a choice of contrasting colors.
Now available in a range of sizes, including mini and jumbo, ever the innovative and creative toy brand, Jay At Play has also grown the FlipaZoo collection to include FlipaZoo 2.0, FlipaZoo Collectibles, FlipaZoo Flip 'n' Play Friends, FlipaZoo Simply Delicious, and FlipaZoo FlipQuin, each of which is decorated with reversible sequins.
Reviews for FlipaZoo have praised the two-in-one plush characters for their super-fluffy bodies, endearing smiles, and the way that each FlipaZoo combination makes for a unique storytelling tool. "FlipaZoo plush characters make for great storytelling, as a way to work on speech and social interactions," says one reviewer. "Choosing just one toy in the toy store is easily the hardest thing in the world for most kids," says another. "But Jay at Play is making things a little easier with FlipaZoo," they go on, "a line of two-in-one plush characters that give kids two toys for the price of one."
Further reviews for FlipaZoo have seen the two-in-one plush line-up top-rated on a number of retailers' websites, including Amazon and Walmart.
Jay At Play's growing FlipaZoo range, including the Original FlipaZoo collection, can be purchased online direct from Jay At Play, and from selected retailers including Walmart and Amazon, plus Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's, Hobby Lobby, and others, subject to availability.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+ 17862338220
email us here