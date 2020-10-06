Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida Department of Management Services Recognize October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Tallahassee, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Management Services (DMS) have proclaimed October 2020 as Cybersecurity Awareness Month to encourage Floridians to adopt proactive measures that will enhance cybersecurity at home and in the workplace, and contribute to the overall security of Florida.

“Cybersecurity is vital to the safety and security of our communities and state,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I encourage all Floridians to take proactive measures to protect themselves and make Florida more resilient against cyber threats.”

“Keeping Florida’s digital infrastructure secure against cyber criminals requires all of us to be proactive and diligent,” said Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “I’m honored to chair Florida’s Cybersecurity Task Force as we identify ways to make our state more resilient against this ever-evolving threat.”

“Governor DeSantis understands how vital cybersecurity is to the safety and security of our data,” said DMS Secretary Jonathan Satter. “I’m proud of our partnerships with the public and private sector to better Florida’s cyber hygiene.”

“Ensuring the availability, confidentiality, and integrity of Florida’s data requires highly skilled technical talent,” said State Chief Information Officer Jamie Grant. “I encourage those interested to consider joining the Florida Digital Service as we work to mitigate risk and secure our state.”

In 2019, Governor DeSantis established the Florida Cybersecurity Task Force and appointed Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez as chair to review and assess the state’s cybersecurity infrastructure, governance, and operability. The Task Force will finalize and provide recommendations to mitigate risk and identify potential improvements of state government cybersecurity programs, including individual state agencies, by February 2021.

Floridians can participate in Cybersecurity Awareness Month by adopting proactive cyber practices such as creating strong passwords, frequently monitoring accounts, keeping device software up to date, using secure connections, utilizing multi-factor (MFA) authentication, and installing anti-virus programs to mitigate the dangers of cyber threats.

View Governor DeSantis’ proclamation for Cybersecurity Awareness Month ( 48.08 KB).

