Explore Global Business with a Single Click at the Taiwan Beauty Virtual

/EIN News/ -- TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to assist cosmetics manufacturers from home and abroad in promoting their products on the international market in the post-pandemic period, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) will be holding the Taiwan Beauty Virtual 2020 from November 2nd to 30th. Those who are interested in visiting the show via a personal portal may register on the Taiwan Beauty Virtual website, https://virtual.beautytw.com.tw/index.html, which is open for registration already, or learn about the show through the teaser: (https://youtu.be/2RWyEWYAirU)

The first edition of Taiwan Beauty Virtual will host exhibitors from six countries. Exhibition sectors comprise cosmetics, skin care, hair care and containers and packaging. Leading cosmetics brands such as Forest Beauty, PureArt, O'right, Yuan Care, DFON Biomedical Technology, Mei Shual Cosmetics will present latest trends, as well as innovative and high-quality products through audio-visual materials on this virtual platform. In addition to scheduling meetings, and leaving messages, international trade visitors are able to have live chats and video calls with exhibitors. Entering the virtual show with a single click, visitors will benefit greatly from the following:

Ample time for virtual visits: The duration of this virtual show is as long as a month, saving traffic time to a physical exhibition back and forth, especially for buyers living in different areas. Appropriate business partners can be easily sought for in 24 hours.



More flexibilities: In the post-pandemic period, an online platform will enable buyers, while staying at home, to have more flexibilities in browsing information about products and manufacturers, as well as pressing keys to raise questions.



A wide knowledge of cosmetics and skin care: During the period of the virtual show, a series of product presentations will be made, and online fora will be held on cosmetics trends so that buyers may keep up with trends in Asia via online streaming.



Intimate connections built instantly with exhibitors and brands: The online is borderless. Visiting buyers on the online platform will have live chats, online messages and video calls to facilitate real-time communications.

Taiwan Beauty Virtual is a fully online trade exhibition. You are welcome to visiting the website for more information: https://www.beautytw.com.tw/en/site-map.html

https://youtu.be/2RWyEWYAirU

Organized By TAITRA

Media Contact

Organization Name: Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)

Telephone: +886 2 2725 5200 Ext 2863

Contact：Andrea Wu

E-mail：andrea1876@taitra.org.tw

Taiwan Beauty Virtual: https://www.beautytw.com.tw

TAITRA: https://twmt.taiwantrade.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07303a25-6c9d-48b1-9d37-9a859d28c345