Ouriginal Signs Multi-Year Partnership with Foundation for California Community Colleges

Ouriginal Plagiarism Prevention Alternative Available Through CollegeBuys.

OURIGINAL, Europe’s leading provider of text-matching solutions for plagiarism prevention and text-similarity detection, announces a multi-year partnership with the Foundation for California Community Colleges. The three-year agreement enables the 116 community colleges the opportunity to receive greater cost savings and increased service reliability while strengthening their students’ original voice.

Ouriginal seamlessly integrates into the colleges’ Canvas learning management system and uses advanced machine learning to deliver test-winning accuracy analysis. The software will be available through the Foundation’s purchasing program, CollegeBuys. “Our newly launched partnership with Ouriginal will provide our colleges greater breadth of choice, opportunities for cost savings, and instill service delivery standards across the state,” said J.C. Sales, Executive Director, Program Development of the Foundation for California Community Colleges. “This is especially integral as we rely on technologies to keep our community colleges aligned to their missions.”

“We are beyond excited to be selected by the Foundation,“ said Eric Gibbs, President, North America for Ouriginal. “Our commitment to providing an optimized and affordable solution is something we hear time and again as being pivotal in the selection process for customers and partners alike.”





About CollegeBuys

CollegeBuys is a program of the Foundation for California Community Colleges, the official nonprofit foundation to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors and Chancellor's Office. CollegeBuys aggregates the California Community College systems' buying power that empowers districts to realize cost savings, equitable service delivery, and overall value-based relationships with the vendor community. CollegeBuys is used by all 73 California Community College districts. Since its founding in 2001, CollegeBuys has delivered $500MM in cost savings, and paved the way for greater Institutional efficiency in the realm of contracts and procurement. For more information about CollegeBuys, visit www.CollegeBuys.org

About Ouriginal

Ouriginal is a text-matching software used to assess the originality of any given text. It was born out of the fusion of PlagScan and Urkund to offer a bold solution that enhances students’ potentials to think original and save teachers time in evaluating written work. With over 3 decades of combined knowledge and expertise, we deliver cutting edge technology, catering to our customers’ needs. Currently, Ouriginal provides its services to more than 7,700 organizations in over 80 countries with global headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, and offices in Cologne, Germany, and Chesterfield, MO, USA.

