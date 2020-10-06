Business Group on Health Recognizes Cerner Corporation with 2020 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Group on Health today honored Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), a global health care technology company, with its prestigious Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation. The annual award recognizes an employer for innovative and cost-effective use of health care resources while prioritizing the employee health care experience and creating sustainable, high-value programs.



“We are honored to accept this prestigious award, which demonstrates Cerner’s commitment to the health and well-being of our associates across the world,” said Tracy Platt, chief human resources officer, Cerner. “At Cerner, we aim to provide a complete set of benefits to address the physical, social, mental and financial health of our associates and their families as well as resources to help them take charge of their health. We've provided countless resources to support them during the pandemic and help them navigate working virtually for the majority of this year.”

In honoring Cerner, the Business Group highlighted the company’s approach to innovative programs designed to encourage and enhance Cerner associate’s health care experience including:

Development of an innovative Center of Excellence bariatric program that brings together both internal partners and a national health system partner to provide personalized patient navigation, surgical decision support and a focus on efficacy of weight loss surgery.

A comprehensive maternity program that includes personal coaching sessions, high-quality education and Cerner Certified Maternity Partner relationships for delivery.

Medical coverage for fertility treatments, including In vitro fertilization and egg freezing plans, through the Progyny network. This also includes fertility medication coverage and administration.

Addressing mental health through the integration of routine depression screenings, coverage for most generic depression and anxiety medications and access to therapists within the on-site clinic model. Through their THRIVE programming, Cerner provides comprehensive mental well-being education, resources and toolkits for their associate population in addition to access to brain training tools, EAP counseling and work-life services.

“We commend Cerner for developing innovative approaches to deliver high quality, efficient and affordable health care for their associates and their families,” said Ellen Kelsay, Business Group on Health’s President and CEO. “Cerner is truly a pioneer in the use of health resources— their programs demonstrate a commitment to improving health care value, quality, employee engagement and health outcomes.”

Cerner received the award during Business Group on Health’s virtual Workforce Strategy conference. The award was presented virtually to Yvonne Frame, Director, Benefits and Wellness at Cerner Corporation.

“On behalf of the entire Business Group and the Board of Directors, we congratulate Cerner and its leadership team for its dedication to improving health care quality and outcomes for Cerner’s associates, and setting a great example for other employers,” said Jim Huffman, chair of the board of Business Group on Health.

About the Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation



The Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation recognizes outstanding employers, that encourage the implementation of initiatives and innovations that promote the efficient and cost-effective use of health care resources while demonstrating a track record of enhancing the employee health care experience.

About Business Group on Health



Business Group on Health is the only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on health policy issues and optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits and well-being solutions. The Business Group keeps its membership on the leading edge of innovation, thinking and action to address health care cost and the delivery, financing, affordability and experience with the health care system. Business Group members, many of whom have operations globally, include 74 Fortune 100 companies, and provide health coverage for more than 60 million workers, retirees and their families in over 200 countries. For more information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org.



About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems in thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, all focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog, The Cerner Podcast or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter. Nasdaq: CERN. Health care is too important to stay the same.

Contact: Ed Emerman

609 240 2766

eemerman@eaglepr.com



