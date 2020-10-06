New BeyondTrust Password Safe SaaS Enables Unified Credential and Session Management for Controlling Privileged Account Access

Full power of BeyondTrust Password Safe is now available via SaaS, increasing enterprise availability, scalability, and security

Password Safe SaaS release extends BeyondTrust’s PAM cloud leadership, with all core solutions available via SaaS and 3,000 customers using BeyondTrust PAM products in the cloud

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced its flagship Privileged Password Management solution is available as SaaS (software-as-a-service). BeyondTrust Password Safe SaaS empowers organizations with full visibility and control of their privileged credentials, with session monitoring and scalable performance, and all the benefits of cloud deployment.

BeyondTrust Password Safe SaaS expands deployment options for Privileged Access Management security solutions to best meet the needs of customers of all sizes. Password Safe SaaS brings the full functionality of the product to be delivered in a SaaS consumption model. By uniting the broadest set of privileged security capabilities, BeyondTrust’s Universal Privilege Management approach simplifies deployments, reduces costs, improves usability, and reduces privilege risks.

Poor visibility of privileged account locations and usage, and risk associated with compromised privileged credentials, are the primary drivers for organizations looking for a credential management solution. Additionally, many organizations are seeking to consume SaaS solutions to lower costs by reducing the resources needed for upgrades or deploying infrastructure related to managing privileged credentials.

“We see an increasing demand from organizations wanting to leverage the cloud for their security and credential management,” states Dan DeRosa, Chief Product Officer at BeyondTrust. “Password Safe SaaS accelerates deployment without adding infrastructure and administrative overhead. And unlike other cloud-based credential management solutions, BeyondTrust Password Safe SaaS is not a scaled-down version of our flagship product. It’s the same comprehensive solution, delivered and consumed through our SaaS model.”

BeyondTrust Password Safe SaaS enables organizations to leverage best-practice cybersecurity controls in a cost-effective manner. By removing the overhead of managing increasingly complex and distributed infrastructure and users, organizations can accelerate time to value and be up-and-running in hours, instead of weeks. The flexibility to choose any type of deployment model means customers of all sizes and industries can select on-premises, cloud, and hybrid deployment options, depending upon their business needs.

BeyondTrust Password Safe SaaS key capabilities and benefits:

A utomate discovery and onboarding of all privileged accounts - Attain full visibility by leveraging the discovery engine to scan, identify, and profile all assets; enable onboarding through dynamic categorization of all assets and accounts.

Attain full visibility by leveraging the discovery engine to scan, identify, and profile all assets; enable onboarding through dynamic categorization of all assets and accounts. Protect Privileged Credentials - Gain full control over privileged accounts by securing, randomizing, and rotating privileged credentials, and enforcing granular access control to critical systems.

Gain full control over privileged accounts by securing, randomizing, and rotating privileged credentials, and enforcing granular access control to critical systems. Secure Application Credentials - Eliminate hard-coded or embedded application credentials automatically and simplify their management.

Eliminate hard-coded or embedded application credentials automatically and simplify their management. Enhance Session Management and Monitoring - Establish a secure control point for privileged sessions and gain the ability to lock, terminate, or cancel a session in progress.

Establish a secure control point for privileged sessions and gain the ability to lock, terminate, or cancel a session in progress. Achieve Cost-Effective High Availability - Gain functionality similar to active-active, without the level of investment required with an always-on architecture of on-premises/IaaS options.



Password Safe SaaS will be available later this quarter.

To learn more, visit beyondtrust.com/password-safe.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

