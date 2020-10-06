Albertsons Companies Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended September 12, 2020, before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. ACI will host a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which will include a brief discussion of the results followed by a question and answer session. The conference call will be available at the following address by accessing the "Events & Presentations" link included therein:

http://albertsonscompanies.com/investors

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately two weeks following completion of the call.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. Albertsons Companies operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Haggen.

Melissa Plaisance Albertsons Companies 925-226-5115 melissa.plaisance@albertsons.com