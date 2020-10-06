Leading European-Based Independent Agency Group Serviceplan Joins Forces With Highly Awarded Creative Shop Pereira O’Dell

Serviceplan Group acquires a 30 percent share of Pereira O’Dell

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Serviceplan Group and bi-coastal creative agency Pereira O’Dell have announced that they are joining forces in a partnership that will strengthen Serviceplan Group’s US presence and expand Pereira O’Dell’s global reach.



With Serviceplan Group’s worldwide network spanning 35 countries and Pereira O’Dell’s US operations rooted in New York and San Francisco, the new alliance strengthens the international reach of both agencies. This partnership will supercharge creative capabilities for Serviceplan and facilitate the global integration of key clients across the network, while giving Pereira O'Dell an international offering for clients in the US.

"We are thrilled about our new partnership with the Serviceplan Group,” said Andrew O’Dell, CEO, Pereira O’Dell. “From our very first meeting, it was clear to see that we shared a common vision of creative excellence, independent spirit and desire to create a unique global offering. This was not only exactly what we wanted for Pereira O'Dell as an agency, but for our clients too. We are looking forward to navigating this next chapter, together.”

“For Serviceplan Group, this share is a strategic step towards increasing our existing global footprint,” said Florian Haller, CEO Serviceplan Group. “Following our long-term international strategy, we believe in our goal to offer our integrated agency concept with creative & content, media & data and experience & technology in all relevant international markets. Our partnership with Pereira O‘Dell is the next logical step forward.”

Each agency will remain independent and continue to go-to-market under their respective brands, but will now be able to collaborate seamlessly on campaigns as needed. This is the initial step in Serviceplan’s projected growth trajectory and US investment strategy.

“This strategic partnership has been in the works for quite some time, and is an important moment for the group as we expand our offering in the US,” said Stefan Schuette, CEO Serviceplan Group US. “Our agencies are well aligned in terms of structure, culture and agency philosophy, and we are thrilled to be able to offer clients even more communications services in an integrated format.”

The initial discussions surrounding this new partnership were developed during an October 2019 meeting when both parties identified many similarities in their free-spirited culture and approach and a desire for continued growth in their respective markets. This partnership solidifies the purchase of shares from Omnicom/Grupo ABC to Serviceplan Group. Ciesco, the London based Specialist M&A firm acted as the exclusive advisor for Serviceplan, led by their CEO Chris Sahota.

Markus Noder, Managing Director, Serviceplan Group added, “This step is an enabler for the continued growth and lasting success of our US concept. I am looking forward to pushing our common vision together with our new partners, Pereira O‘Dell.”

ABOUT PEREIRA O’DELL

Founded in 2008 by Andrew O’Dell and PJ Pereira, Pereira O'Dell, is a full-service bi-coastal creative agency with offices in San Francisco and New York. Clients include Adobe, Fifth Third Bank, Rakuten, MINI, Stella Artois, Corona, Intel, The Cheesecake Factory, and several brands under the General Mills umbrella. Pereira O'Dell has amassed over 100 respected Advertising and entertainment awards including numerous Cannes Lions, Clio’s, D&AD Pencils, Effie’s and an Emmy win. For more information, please visit: www.pereiraodell.com.

ABOUT SERVICEPLAN GROUP

The Serviceplan Group is Europe’s largest independent, partner-managed agency group. Founded 50 years ago as an advertising agency, Serviceplan quickly developed the concept of the “House of Communication” – the fully integrated agency model that combines all modern communication disciplines under one roof, whether brand strategists, creative, media, digital or technology experts, market researchers, PR consultants or sales professionals. With 24 of its own locations as well as further partnerships, the Serviceplan Group is represented in a total of 35 countries worldwide and in all major economies. In addition to the three largest agency brands, Serviceplan, Mediaplus and Plan.Net, the Group includes the market research institute Facit, the realization agency Solutions, and the strategic consultancy agency Serviceplan Consulting.

The US House of Communication launched in New York in 2018, and is currently home to 65 multidisciplinary communication experts. The group is helmed by Stefan Schuette, a 20-year Serviceplan veteran, and Erik Dochterman, CEO of Modco Mediaplus.

AWARDS

Serviceplan ranked 5th in the top 10 Cannes Lions Independent of the Decade in June 2020. Serviceplan Group has also enjoyed success in leading rankings of various communication disciplines: creativity (1st place in the Redbox ranking), efficiency (most frequently awarded agency at Effie Germany), digital (1st place in the BVDW creative ranking), design ("Design Agency of the Year" in the PAGE ranking), media ("Media Agency of the Year" at the German Media Award), healthcare (1st place in the Healthcare Marketing creative ranking) and PR (1st place in the PR creative ranking of PR Journal). https://www.serviceplan.com/de.html.

Sara Vinson

sara.vinson@digennaro-usa.com

917.753.2955

