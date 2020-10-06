Paytronix Order & Delivery Integrates with Oracle MICROS Simphony POS for Rapid Deployment of Off-Premise Dining and Contactless Payment

Digital menus and orders consolidate to flow seamlessly into POS for kitchen to prepare; Contactless payment provides frictionless experience for guests

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced the integration of Paytronix Order & Delivery with Oracle MICROS Simphony POS. The Oracle Cloud integration streamlines the process of deploying the full-service Paytronix Order & Delivery platform with Oracle MICROS Simphony POS for rapid processing and management of digital orders.



Paytronix Order & Delivery has an easy-to-use guest ordering interface, digital ordering management tools, and the best loyalty integration on the market today. Offering online ordering menus accessible on both mobile devices and desktop browsers, Paytronix Order & Delivery can now pull store information—including menus, store hours, lead times, and out-of-stock items—directly from the Oracle MICROS Simphony POS. Consequently, brands can also expand their curbside pickup and contactless payment options by adding orders from delivery partners like DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats directly into the POS.

The Oracle Cloud platform makes it easier to take advantage of new innovations and functionality, as operators do not need to manually install new software updates for every store. The integrated Paytronix and Oracle solution is simple to launch, benefitting smaller brands with limited IT support. Larger brands and franchise chains can drive new innovations and deploy new features by simply pushing software updates out over the cloud, eliminating the need to physically visit each store location in person to make a new upgrade.

“With Paytronix Order & Delivery, operators can add delivery to their first-party branded online ordering system without paying a commission or losing guests to the third parties,” said Chris Adams, VP Food & Beverage Strategy for Oracle. “With Paytronix as a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork, restaurants and hospitality providers can get up and running quickly with order, delivery and contactless payment solutions—while building customer loyalty and increasing guest spend.”

Paytronix Order & Delivery is a flexible, feature-rich platform that enables rapid processing of digital orders, building customer loyalty by consistently delivering an ideal guest experience. Paytronix ensures single sign-on access for gift, loyalty, and online ordering so that brands can reward frequent customers for both in-store and online transactions. Paytronix customers have seen an 18% increase in online ordering frequency from adding loyalty to engage and motivate guests.

“The pandemic has changed the restaurant world for good and the ability to provide a true contactless interaction will remain a key part of the dining experience,” said Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins. “Paytronix integration with Oracle Cloud brings operators the ability to stay at the forefront of innovation, rolling out new restaurant technology solutions without having to build or manage the IT infrastructure—everything integrates and operates with Oracle MICROS Simphony POS.”

Learn more about Paytronix Order & Delivery at: www.paytronix.com/platform/order and on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace: Paytronix, Listing 75279514.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 400 brands across 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

About Oracle Food and Beverage

Oracle Food and Beverage, formerly MICROS, brings 40 years of experience in providing software and hardware solutions to restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs, coffee shops, cafes, stadiums, and theme parks. Thousands of operators, both large and small, around the world are using Oracle technology to deliver exceptional guest experiences, maximize sales, and reduce running costs.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .

