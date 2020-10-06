ABT TO MANAGE NATIONAL CORRECTIONS REPORTING PROGRAM AND NATIONAL PRISONER STATISTICS SURVEY

--WINS $2.7M AWARD FROM BJS --

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bureau of Justice Statistics’ (BJS) National Corrections Reporting Program (NCRP) and National Prisoner Statistics (NPS) survey are the premier sources of data and statistics on people incarcerated in the nation’s prisons. BJS has contracted with Abt Associates to run the programs under a three-year, $2.7 million base award with two options years at $900,000 per year.

Abt has been the NCRP/NPS contractor for BJS since October 2010, and this is the third five-year award Abt has received. NCRP is one of several awards in Abt’s BJS portfolio, which includes the Federal Justice Statistics Program, the Survey of Prison Inmates Statistical Support Center, the Survey of Inmates in Local Jails, and the Statistical Support Program.

NPS provides aggregate counts of prison populations and movements into and out of state and federal prisons. NCRP collects person-level data on admissions to and releases from state prisons and community supervision programs. NCRP and NPS provide unique insights for state and federal policymakers, including explaining how prison populations are changing and determining whether policy initiatives are having intended effects. In addition, linking NCRP data to other Federal administrative records provides new insights into how incarceration impacts people who are incarcerated, their families, and their communities.

“The prison system continues to be a major topic of a discussion in this country,” says Tom Rich, Abt’s project director for the programs. “Abt is pleased that we will be able to continue to contribute to the discussion by providing data and evidence that can inform any policy changes.”

###

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is a global consulting and research firm that uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people's lives. From combatting infectious disease and conducting rigorous program evaluations, to ensuring safe drinking water and promoting access to affordable housing - and more - we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges.

Stan Crock Abt Associates 301 347-5402 stan_crock@abtassoc.com