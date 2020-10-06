Adhesives Technology Corporation Reintroduces CRACKBOND® product line

/EIN News/ -- Pompano Beach, Florida, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adhesives Technology Corp. (ATC), a leading manufacturer of construction and industry-related adhesives, recently announced an update to the company’s CRACKBOND® concrete repair and restoration product line.

Bonding agents for concrete repairs, coating and sealing interior and exterior slabs, and crack injection applications, CRACKBOND® products were engineered with industry-leading formulations that provide fast and simple solutions to the end user.

“Concrete repair and resoration materials have been an area of increasing focus for ATC over the last 8-10 years, both in terms of launching innovative new formulations and adding new approvals and certifications to the existing product range,” said T. J. Bland, Professional Civil Engineer and President of ATC. “The product range marketed under the CRACKBOND® name gives contractors, engineers and distributors the benefits of world-class products and approvals, coupled with personalized expert service levels that have long been the trademark of ATC.”

Details on the updated CRACKBOND® line, as well as the new product brochure, can be found at www.atcepoxy.com.

“ATC is best known for manufacturing the ULTRABOND® line of structural anchoring and doweling adhesives including HS-1CC, the world’s strongest 1:1 anchoring epoxy,” said Jake Klaus, Director of Marketing at ATC. “We are excited to provide updated branding and a renewed focus to our CRACKBOND® product line in order to better serve our concrete repair and restoration customers.”

About Adhesives Technology Corp.

A member of Meridian Adhesives Group, Adhesives Technology Corp. has been formulating and manufacturing complex chemical adhesives for decades, and the addition of two more IBC compliant offerings cements their position firmly at the top of the industry. ATC’s products boast more than 250 DOT approvals and are well known on jobsites across North America. The company is one of the largest private label epoxy manufacturers in the United States. View the company’s website at www.atcepoxy.com or call for more information.

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesive technologies. With a broad portfolio of dynamic solutions, Meridian serves the electronics, infrastructure, flooring, packaging and product assembly markets. The groups operations are located in the Americas and EMEA, with a multitude of sales/service offices worldwide that are positioned to serve Meridian’s global customer base. For more information, visit www.meridianadhesives.com.

Jake Klaus Adhesives Technology Corp. 954.461.2345 jklaus@atcepoxy.com