Rubicon Announces the Launch of RUBICONRegWatch™

The company launches a unique solution to help businesses stay on top of their regulatory and compliance requirements, in partnership with Libryo

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon, a software company that provides smart waste and recycling solutions to businesses and governments worldwide, today announced the launch of RUBICONRegWatch™, powered by Libryo, a first-of-its-kind solution that helps U.S. companies stay on top of their local, state, and federal regulatory and compliance obligations across their entire business.

RUBICONRegWatch was created in partnership with Libryo, a provider of automated, cloud-based legaltech solutions, and enables businesses of all sizes to view and track regulatory updates that apply to their industry via single, unified dashboard. The tool sends notifications that alert businesses whenever there are changes in regulations, so they are able to remain up to date at all times.

“We are thrilled to bring this unique product to market because we are always looking for new ways to support our valued customers and help them work more efficiently,” said Rubicon Founder and CEO Nate Morris. “During these very uncertain times, and in a regulatory landscape that is constantly changing, RUBICONRegWatch is in a class of its own and is a crucial addition to our suite of service offerings.”

RUBICONRegWatch is available to companies of all sizes, from small businesses with a handful of employees all the way up to members of the Fortune 100. No matter the company, line-of-sight to regulatory requirements is a challenge across the board.

“Non-compliance brings with it a number of critical risks to businesses, including fines and penalties, branch closures, and reputational damage. RUBICONRegWatch is designed to help companies take proactive steps to avoid these pitfalls,” said Peter Flynn, Libryo Co-Founder and CEO. “We are incredibly excited about our partnership with Rubicon and the launch of this brand new solution that addresses the compliance challenges that companies across the U.S. are facing.”

Interested parties can go to www.rubicon.com/regwatch for more information, or to request a live demonstration of the tool’s capabilities.

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a software company that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste, in all of its forms, by helping its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at www.rubicon.com .

Rubicon’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, Toward a Future Without Waste, can be found at www.rubicon.com/esg-report/ .

About Libryo

Libryo is an automated, cloud-based platform that helps organizations know the law that applies to their business, in every jurisdiction. Law is poorly organized, changes regularly, it’s not searchable and is written in complicated phrases. Libryo makes it easier to know the law by filtering, configuring and tracking unique legal registers, enabling people to quickly navigate regulatory complexity with clarity and certainty. Founded in 2016 with headquarters in London, Libryo operates all over the world helping over 13,000 users across 350+ organizations. Libryo - now you know. www.libryo.com

