InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Coverage Initiated for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL), a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature, dominant brands, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



Kaival Brands promotes innovative brand solutions. It is currently the exclusive global distributor for Bidi™ Stick, a completely self-contained disposable product that is tamper-proof and recyclable. The innovative offering is made from high-quality components and equipped with a long-lasting battery and class A nicotine. The company recently took a major step toward strengthening its foothold in the vaping market by entering a patent contribution agreement through which it will acquire exclusive rights to an international patent portfolio concerning full customization of certain isomeric properties of synthetic nicotine.

As part of the Client Partner relationship with Kaival Brands, IBN will leverage its investor-based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via NetworkWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Kaival Brands.

“We are pleased to engage IBN to maximize our communication with existing and potential shareholders while refining our overall messaging and outreach,” states Raj Patel, CEO of Kaival Brands.

With 15+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners in improving communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Kaival Brands with the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“Kaival Brands has made tremendous strides since announcing its partnership with Bidi™ Vapor in March. For the quarter ended July 31, 2020, the company reported revenues of $32.4 million, bringing its total revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 to nearly $54.9 million, up from no revenues for the same period of the previous year,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “These results are particularly intriguing when evaluated in combination with the company’s recent agreement to acquire an international patent portfolio focused on synthetic nicotine. We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Kaival Brands as it looks to capitalize on this opportunity.”

To learn more about Kaival Brands, visit the company's corporate newsroom profile at www.IBN.fm/KAVL.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.

Kaival Brands is a fast-growing company focused on generating wealth by seeking to incubate innovative products into mature and dominant brands in their respective markets. The company’s vision is to develop internally, acquire or own, and exclusively distribute these profitable brands with recognizable innovation and superior quality. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.KaivalBrands.com.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of Client Partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com