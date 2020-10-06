SeaSpine Provides Preliminary Results for Third Quarter 2020 and Revenue Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, announced today preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and provided a revenue outlook for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company announced preliminary third quarter results assuming interested individuals would be focused on the U.S. presidential election the week of November 3 and plans to disclose its full third quarter financial results the week of November 9.



Preliminary and Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $42.9 million to $43.3 million, reflecting a 8% to 9% increase compared to the prior year period U.S. revenue is expected to be in the range of $38.8 million to $39.2 million, reflecting an 9% to 10% increase compared to the prior year period U.S Spinal Implants revenues are expected to reflect an increase of 10% to 11% U.S Orthobiologics revenues are expected to reflect an increase of 8% to 10% International revenue is expected to be approximately $4.1 million, reflecting a decline of 5% compared to the prior year period

Cash, cash equivalents and investments at September 30, 2020 are expected to be approximately $93 million, and the Company had no debt outstanding under its credit facility

The Company has $6.2 million of principal outstanding under a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan and recently applied for forgiveness of the entire amount outstanding in accordance with the PPP program



“We are pleased with our performance during the third quarter against a backdrop of continuing challenges and restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Keith Valentine, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our execution on planned launches of differentiated new products, such as the recent limited commercial launches of our Explorer™ TO Expandable Interbody Device and NorthStar OCT systems, was a key driver of our third quarter revenue growth and, coupled with the strength of our cash position, has enabled us to attract new distribution as other companies struggle. While our surgical volumes have not returned to pre-pandemic levels and we remain cautious about further declines from current depressed levels, we have never been more confident in our ability to take further market share and eventually return to the double-digit revenue growth we saw in 2019.”

2020 Financial Guidance

SeaSpine expects revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 to be in the range of $47.0 million to $48.0 million, reflecting growth of approximately 7% to 10% over fourth quarter 2019 revenue.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine’s orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine’s spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in both orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants product development allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide through a committed network of increasingly exclusive distribution partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

SeaSpine cautions you that statements in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company’s expectations regarding its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and financial results; the Company’s ability to launch differentiated new products and attract new distribution; the Company’s ability to take further market share and return to double-digit revenue growth; and the Company’s expectations for revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020. The preliminary financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 in this news release are preliminary, are not a comprehensive statement of financial results for such quarter and are provided prior to completion of all internal and external review and audit procedures and therefore are subject to adjustment. 