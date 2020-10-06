Tech Repair Franchise uBreakiFix Grows D.C. Footprint, Opens Georgetown Location

Electronics Repair Shop Keeps U.S. Capital Connected with Four D.C. Locations

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair franchise uBreakiFix opens Thursday, Oct. 8, in the heart of Georgetown at 1519 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Floor 2. The new store joins existing D.C. locations in Shaw, Capitol Hill, and Cleveland Park, plus several in nearby areas of Virginia and Maryland.



“In this area especially, students and faculty are relying heavily on technology to keep classes, organizations, and campus activities running smoothly this fall,” said David Ostler, owner of uBreakiFix Georgetown. “Technology has helped all of us stay connected to the things that matter most these last several months, and we know that a broken phone, tablet, or laptop is more than just inconvenient right now. We’re open and ready to serve, with stringent measures in place to keep the experience as safe and seamless as possible.”

Health and safety measures include high-frequency handwashing and cleaning of all workspaces, minimal person-to-person contact, limited store capacity to align with social distancing recommendations, and thorough sanitation of all devices upon receipt and return.

While common devices include smartphones, tablets, and computers, uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, including drones, hoverboards, game consoles, and everything in between. The store offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model. An authorized service provider for Samsung and Google, uBreakiFix provides Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair service using genuine parts. uBreakiFix technicians are also certified under CTIA’s Wireless Industry Service Excellence (WISE) program, the gold standard in device repair.

In addition to uBreakiFix Georgetown, Ostler also owns a location in Eastern Market and plans to continue expanding into Brentwood, Pentagon City, and Arlington.

“I’ve been pleased with the impact our Capitol Hill store has had on the local community,” Ostler said. “The concept will create tremendous value in Georgetown, and it’s important to open now, when people need their technology the most. In the short term, we’re here to help people stay connected to all the things they need right now; and in the long term, I hope uBreakiFix will be seen as a resource to help people better understand and get the most out of their technology.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 585 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we grow our D.C. presence, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/georgetown. uBreakiFix Georgetown is located at:

uBreakiFix Georgetown

1519 Wisconsin Ave NW, Floor 2, Washington, DC 20007

(202) 972-1777

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix brand, leadership, and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Ellie Holt

(229) 869-5305

ellie@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94e585bd-0425-47b1-b397-2d6f04fcf0a9