E-paper Display (EPD) Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

Introduction

“E-paper Display (EPD) Market”

According to this study, over the next five years the E-paper Display (EPD) market will register a 10.5%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1101.8 million by 2025, from $ 739.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in E-paper Display (EPD) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of E-paper Display (EPD) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the E-paper Display (EPD), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the E-paper Display (EPD) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by E-paper Display (EPD) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Key Players of Global E-paper Display (EPD) Market =>

• E Ink

• OED

• Liquavistar

• Plastic Logic

• Qualcomm

• Gamma Dynamics

• Pervisive Displays

• ITRI

• LG Display

Segmentation by type:

Glass-based electronic paper

Flexible electronic paper

Segmentation by application:

E-Reader

Electronic Shelf Label

Other Applications

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global E-paper Display (EPD) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of E-paper Display (EPD) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global E-paper Display (EPD) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the E-paper Display (EPD) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of E-paper Display (EPD) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

