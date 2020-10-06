BriaCell to Present Clinical Findings at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®, December 9 – 11

Clinical and pathological findings to be presented from clinical trial of the Bria-IMT™ regimen alone or in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer.

BERKELEY, Calif., and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be featured in a poster session on December 9 – 11 during the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® (SABCS), a virtual event.



The poster will summarize the clinical and pathological data of the Bria-IMT™ monotherapy study and Phase I/IIa clinical study of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors including pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.), and more recently, Incyte’s INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation), in advanced breast cancer.

The presentation will be posted on https://briacell.com/novel-technology/scientific-publications/.

The details on the poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract Number: 1313

Presentation Title: Response to a modified whole tumor cell targeted immunotherapy in patients with advanced breast cancer correlates with tumor grade

Session Date: December 9-11, 2020

Program Number: PS17-20

Session Title: Poster Session 17

The abstracts for these presentations will be available online on the SABCS website at https://www.sabcs.org.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

About SABCS®

Since its inception in 1977, San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS®) has grown to a program that covers the latest research on the experimental biology, etiology, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer and premalignant breast disease. The Symposium is attended by a large international audience of researchers, health professionals, physicians, oncologists, and those with a special interest in breast cancer from over 90 countries.

To complement the clinical focus of the annual SABCS®, Baylor College of Medicine became a joint sponsor of SABCS® in 2005. Additionally, the Cancer Therapy & Research Center (CTRC) at UT Health Science Center San Antonio and American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), a prestigious scientific organization known for its basic, translational and clinical cancer research, began collaboration with SABC® in 2007. The Symposium was renamed the CTRC-AACR San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

For additional information on 2020 SABCS®, please visit: https://www.sabcs.org.

