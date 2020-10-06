RAPIDVALUE SOLUTIONS WINS IN THE 2020 BEST BUSINESS AWARDS
RapidValue was named winner of ‘Outstanding Support during COVID-19’ category at the 2020 Best Business Awards.
During the pandemic crisis, RapidValue Solutions put its staff first and made a brilliant effort to protect jobs, keep its people safe and maintain customer service.”PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RapidValue was named winner of ‘Outstanding Support during COVID-19’ category at the 2020 Best Business Awards.
RapidValue Solutions, a global leader in digital product engineering services, was recognized for its proactive and commendable approach during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The organization has taken proactive steps to ensure employee safety, job security, and customer success.
The BBAs pride themselves on having a large panel of independent expert judges who select winners according to strict criteria for each category and sector. Commenting on RapidValue Solutions, the winner in the Outstanding Support during COVID-19 category, the chairman of the judges said: “During the pandemic crisis, RapidValue Solutions put its staff first and made a brilliant effort to protect jobs, keep its people safe and maintain customer service. To support working at home, the company made sure people had the right equipment and deployed innovative ways to keep the staff engaged. Customers were supported with excellent communication from the delivery teams. RapidValue’s response was well planned and executed, enabling it to run almost as normal without disruption to customers.”
Upon receiving the Award, Rajesh Padinjaremadam, President & CEO, RapidValue, said: “We are elated to receive the Best Business Award in recognition of the tremendous effort put forth by our team during the on-going COVID-19 situation. Along with ensuring job safety across all levels of the organization, the health and well being of our associates, and ensuring productivity and business continuity were on the top of our priority list during the global pandemic. I thank Best Business Awards for acknowledging and appreciating our hard work during these testing times of COVID-19 and rewarding us for that.”
RapidValue has taken the necessary measures for the safety of their employees, ranging from mandatory Work from Home, restricting travel to intensifying workplace measures, and constituting rapid response plans. Even during the pandemic, they have come with innovative ways to keep employees connected and engaged. This includes virtual town-hall with their leadership team, virtual jamming sessions, and online training programs.
The Best Business Awards are one of the UK’s most high profile awards, and winning this accolade speaks volumes about the quality of your organization. Due to its high profile, the Awards attract a wide range of entries from across all sectors, from large international PLCs and public sector organizations to dynamic and innovative SMEs. All the winners have one thing in common – they are truly excellent at what they do, and RapidValue Solutions have proved this by winning a Best Business Award.
About the Best Business Awards
The Best Business Awards are open to private, public, and third sector organizations of all sizes. There are four rounds each year with quarterly deadlines being the last working day of January, April, July and October, and winners for each round hold their title for twelve months.
Visit www.bestbusinessawards.co.uk, for further information.
About Awards Intelligence
The Best Business Awards are marketed and administered by AwardsIntelligence, the World’s leading provider of business awards and personal honors services, providing news and information and support to progressive individuals and organizations across the world. Follow us on Twitter @awardsintel.
About RapidValue
RapidValue is a global leader in providing digital product engineering solutions including Mobility, Cloud, Omni-channel, IoT, AI, and RPA to enterprises worldwide. RapidValue offers its digital services to the world’s top brands, Fortune 1000 companies, and innovative emerging start-ups. With offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and India and operations spread across the Middle-East, Europe, and Canada, RapidValue delivers enterprise services and solutions across various industry verticals.
