Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 6 October 2020, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,518,662) deaths (36,921), and recoveries (1,256,284) by region:
Central (58,123 cases; 1,084 deaths; 51,361 recoveries): Burundi (514; 1; 472), Cameroon (20,924; 420; 19,764), CAR (4,829; 62; 1,914), Chad (1,223; 86; 1,075), Congo (5,089; 89; 3,995), DRC (10,778; 274; 10,239), Equatorial Guinea (5,045; 83; 4,879), Gabon (8,808; 54; 8,135), Sao Tome & Principe (913; 15; 888)
Eastern (176,756; 3,393; 102,870): Comoros (487; 7; 466), Djibouti (5,421; 61; 5,352), Eritrea (398; 0; 358), Ethiopia (79,437; 1,230; 34,016), Kenya (39,449; 735; 27,035), Madagascar (16,570; 233; 15,601), Mauritius (385; 10; 349), Rwanda (4,867; 29; 3,226), Seychelles (144; 0; 143), Somalia (3,745; 99; 3,010), South Sudan (2,726; 50; 1,294), Sudan (13,653; 836; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (8,965; 82; 5,078)
Northern (357,176; 11,497; 276,082): Algeria (52,113; 2,062; 36,672), Egypt (103,781; 5,990; 97,398), Libya (36,809; 592; 16,430), Mauritania (7,520; 161; 7,188), Morocco (134,695; 2,369; 113,336), Tunisia (22,230; 321; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (747,754; 18,308; 665,835): Angola (5,402; 195; 2,577), Botswana (3,172; 16; 710), Eswatini (5,579; 112; 5,141), Lesotho (1,683; 39; 926), Malawi (5,794; 180; 4,544), Mozambique (9,296; 66; 6,104), Namibia (11,626; 123; 9,419), South Africa (682,215; 17,016; 615,684), Zambia (15,089; 333; 14,306), Zimbabwe (7,898; 228; 6,424)
Western (178,853; 2,639; 160,136): Benin (2,357, 41; 1,973), Burkina Faso (2,184; 59; 1,420), Cape Verde (6,433; 68; 5,524), Côte d'Ivoire (19,885; 120; 19,490), Gambia (3,594; 115; 2,226), Ghana (46,829; 303; 46,060), Guinea (10,800; 67; 10,161), Guinea-Bissau (2,362; 39; 1,638), Liberia (1,354; 82; 1,236), Mali (3,189; 131; 2,482), Niger (1,200; 69; 1,115), Nigeria (59,465; 1,113; 50,951), Senegal (15,068; 312; 12,751), Sierra Leone (2,269; 72; 1,706), Togo (1,864; 48; 1,403)