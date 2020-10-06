Hyland Graphic Design & Advertising Wins 2020 Best of West Chester Award for Web Development

A Pennsylvania-based graphic design company has been selected for one of the area's most prestigious awards.

DOWNINGTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Hyland Graphic Design & Advertising announced today that it has been selected as the 2020 Best of West Chester Award for web development & graphic design.

"We're very excited about this award, and we consider it an honor and privilege to win the 2020 Best of West Chester Award for web development," said Matthew Weiss, Owner/Creative Director, and spokesperson for Hyland Graphic Design & Advertising.

This year's award is significant because Hyland Graphic Design & Advertising has been selected seven years in a row for the Best of West Chester Awards for web development & graphic design and now qualifies for the West Chester Business Hall of Fame.

Each year, in and around the West Chester area, the West Chester Award Program chooses only the best local businesses. The West Chester Award Program focuses on companies that have demonstrated their ability to use various marketing methods to grow their business in spite of difficult economic times. The companies chosen exemplify the best of small business; often leading through customer service and community involvement.

In addition to being selected as the 2020 Best of West Chester Award for web development, Hyland Graphic Design & Advertising is also featured in Expertise.com's List of Top 19 Web Developers in Philadelphia.

Expertise.com's goal is to connect people with the best local experts. According to company representatives, it evaluated Philadelphia web developers on more than 25 variables across five categories and analyzed the results to produce a hand-picked list of the best. The selection criteria included: reputation - a history of delighted customers and outstanding service, credibility, experience, availability, and professionalism.

Founded in May 2000, Hyland Graphic Design & Advertising's services include: branding/identity, brand management, web development, graphic design, printing, SEO, digital marketing, custom apparel, promotional items, trade-show booths, signage, and more.

"Our clients guide our process," Weiss stressed, before adding, "We want you to feel that you have an in-house designer, that is there when you need them, without having to pay the salary of one. Our customers are like family, and your project is treated with the respect and time sensitivity that it deserves. Our professional staff looks forward to providing you with dynamic designs, affordable pricing, and quick turnaround times."

Weiss went on to point out that as a small design house, Hyland Graphic Design & Advertising fosters long-lasting partnerships with its customers and has years of experience walking businesses through the process of developing winning brand identities.

"Contact us about your unique vision, together we can develop a strong and impressive brand," Weiss said.

For more information, please visit https://hylandgraphics.com/our-blog/ and https://hylandgraphics.com/our-services/.

About Hyland Graphic Design & Advertising

Hyland Graphic Design & Advertising is a full-service design agency that has 2 decades of experience in web development, print/graphic design, branding/identity, promotional products, apparel, printing, and more. Far from a one-trick pony, they create unique and original brand identities that showcase the best aspects of each one of their clients.

