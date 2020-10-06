Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Daily News Digest, Oct. 5, 2020

Department of Health: One Death and 52 Additional Coronavirus Cases Reported Today A woman from O‘ahu, who was older than 80-years-old is reported as the 157th death in Hawai‘i since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. She had underlying conditions and had been in the hospital. DOH is reporting 52 new active cases today.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Oct. 5, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 41 11,546 Hawai‘i 10 820 Maui 1 378++ Kaua‘i 0 59 Moloka‘i 0 19 Lānaʻi 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 34 Total Cases 52 12,854 Deaths 1 157

Hospitalization count as of 10/2/20 at 4:19 pm: 14-Hawai‘i, 0-Maui, 114-O‘ahu, 0-Kaua‘i

++ As a result of updated information, two (2) cases from Maui were removed from the counts.

7-Day Averages

Daily New Cases (change from previous day) % Lab Positive (change from previous day Statewide 99 (-3) 2.7% (+0.0) O‘ahu 82 (-5) 3.3% (-0.2) Hawai‘i 16 (+2) 2.6% (+0.3) Kaua’i 0 (+0.0) 0.0% (+0.0) Maui 1 (+0.0) 0.3% (-0.0)

*Metrics reflect information updated as of noon the previous day. Case counts are calculated based on date of report. Percent positivity is calculated based on date of lab result.

Laboratory* Testing Data There were 4,815 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory, since the last report on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Total Number of Individuals Tested by Clinical Labs, State Lab & Surge Testing Positive Negative 306,841** 12,854 293,959

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting **28 test results were inconclusive.

Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 – Three COVID-19 Deaths Added Due to Updated Information, 70 New Cases Reported

Three COVID-19 deaths on Maui were recently validated and classified as those records became available. These deaths occurred August 15-Sept. 15, 2020.

Man, 60-69 yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

Woman, 60-60 yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

Woman, 80+ yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Oct. 4, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 53 11,505 Hawai‘i 15 810 Maui 2 377 Kaua‘i 0 59 Moloka‘i 0 19 Lānaʻi 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 34 Total Cases 70 12,804 Deaths 3 156

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 – Eight of 11 Covid-19 Deaths Added Due to Updated Information, 133 New Cases Reported Eleven COVID-19 deaths on O‘ahu were reported by the state Saturday, with eight of the deaths occurring August 15-Sept.15, 2020. Eight of the deaths were recently validated and classified as those records became available. COVID-19 deaths are officially reported as records are obtained, reviewed, validated, and the deaths are classified for state and national reporting.

3 men, 50-59 yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 man, 70-79 yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 man, 80+ yrs., underlying conditions, died at home

3 men, 80+ yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 woman, 60-69 yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

2 women, 80+ yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Oct. 3, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 87 11,452 Hawai‘i 43 795 Maui 3 375 Kaua‘i 0 59 Moloka‘i 0 19 Lānaʻi 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 34 Total Cases 133 12,734 Deaths 11 153

Hawaiicovid19.com

For more tables, charts and visualizations visit the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division: https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii

Department of Public Safety: COVID-19 Update – Statewide Testing Continues at All Facilities The PSD Health Care Division is working with DOH, the Hawai‘i National Guard (HING) and community partners, to conduct mass testing for COVID-19 at all correctional facilities statewide. The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) began staff testing today with the help of the HING.

There were no new inmate or staff results received today. There are no inmates hospitalized. The number of inmates who have recovered increased to 328. The number of PSD staff who have recovered and returned to work increased to 93. Information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19 can be found at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Helpful Resources

Safe Travels Information (Frequently Asked Questions) UPDATED 10-1-20

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/#travel-FAQs

City & County of Honolulu Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators:808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center (808) 636-8194 [email protected]

Dan Dennison Lead Public Information Officer Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center [email protected]