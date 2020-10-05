Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,081 in the last 365 days.

Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust—Second Tranche Of Debt Service Relief In The Context Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund

Publication Date:

October 5, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

This paper proposes that the Executive Board approve the disbursement of a second 6-month tranche of CCRT debt service relief to 28 of the 29 members, covering the period October 14, 2020 through April 13, 2021, given staff’s assessment that sufficient financial resources are available.2 In this context, the paper also provides brief updates for each beneficiary country on its policy responses to the pandemic and staff’s assessment of these policies and the use of resources freed up by debt service relief. It also provides an update on the finances of the CCRT and the fundraising efforts to secure adequate resources for grant assistance in the future. Based on grant pledges to date, resources are not sufficient to extend CCRT relief beyond the proposed second sixth-month period.

Series:

Policy Paper No. 2020/045

Frequency:

occasional

English

Publication Date:

October 5, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513558691/2663-3493

Stock No:

PPEA2020045

Format:

Paper

Pages:

126

You just read:

Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust—Second Tranche Of Debt Service Relief In The Context Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.