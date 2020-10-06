BaxBag, an Ultra-Comfortable, Eco-Conscious, Posture-Correcting Backpack, Launches On Indiegogo

Form and function unite in BaxBag, the most comfortable everyday backpack that supports proper posture.

Wearing BaxBag, my posture has improved dramatically and I stand taller and carry everything I need without pain or discomfort.” — Dr. Shafiq Zaib, creator of BaxBag

SINGAPORE, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BaxBag, a new posture-correcting, eco-friendly backpack, providing ultimate support and cloud-like comfort today on Indiegogo Gone are the days of tugging backpack straps or hunching over from carrying the weight of all the day’s necessities.

The simple truth is that traditional backpacks aren’t designed with both comfort and health in mind. While many add padding to the straps and back, they don’t properly address weight distribution and posture. Furthermore, ones that are geared toward health lack the style and function backpack wearers are accustomed to.

BaxBag is a functional everyday backpack that’s good for posture and the planet. Its ergonomic design provides unmatched shoulder and lumbar support. Wearers stand taller while they carry all the day’s essentials. All without strain on the neck, shoulders and back.

It’s estimated that 80 percent of adults experience back pain at some point in their lives. Carrying too-heavy backpacks with poor posture starts at an early age, too. A recent study shows that there are ways to mitigate body strain by positioning backpacks appropriately, or by lightening the weight in them. BaxBag eliminates the need to reduce the load by distributing that weight appropriately across the shoulders and back.

“BaxBag was created after wearing a posture corrector and backpack at the same time and noticing an immediate difference in my experience,” said Dr. Shafiq Zaib, creator of BaxBag. “Wearing BaxBag, my posture has improved dramatically and I stand taller and carry everything I need without pain or discomfort.”

Not only is BaxBag good for posture and pain relief, but it’s a purchase that customers can feel good about. Made from eco-conscious materials including eco-friendly nylon, TENCEL™ eucalyptus fibers, recycled plastics, biodegradable rope, BaxBag was created with the planet in mind. At 30” by 44”, this 25L bag features a durable handle, water bottle pocket, eco-friendly mesh side pockets, luxurious soft-as-silk interiors, and a laptop sleeve to store and protect all belongings. BaxBag is available to pre-order in off-white with green, or black by visiting pr.go2.fund/baxbag.

About BaxBag

As an avid traveler and physician, Dr. Shafiq Zaib felt the toll on her body after carrying heavy backpacks for more than a decade. Born out of her own search for relief, BaxBag is an eco-conscious solution that’s bringing relief to those in pain. For more information, visit www.producthype.co/baxbag.