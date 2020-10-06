Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
GAUK Motors Launch Vehicle Super Search POWERING the Most Comprehensive Cars at Auction Site in the UK

GAUK Motors, a new car auction dedicated search engine makes some bold claims suggesting '10%, 50% or even a Staggering 50% off retail...'

Life is too short to think small”
— Paul Tranter

NELSON, TASMAN, NEW ZEALAND, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GAUKMotors.co.uk , a new car auction dedicated search engine makes some bold claims suggesting '10%, 50% or even a Staggering 50% off retail...'

Cars at auction are generally cheaper but until now tracking down the auctions and keeping track of the tens of thousands of vehicles auctioned every day has been prohibitive.

GAUK Motors has grown out of the popular Government Auctions UK website which has been providing quality information since 1999.

The new software has been two years in development and although the launch focuses on car auctions, and classic cars, expansion to upgrade the current categories is underway in for 2020. GAUK Motors proprietary software automatically monitors car auctioneers’ websites aggregating data into one, easy to search database.

Currently, websites are being added weekly. With hundreds of websites planned, hundreds of thousands of cars, vans, commercials, plant & machinery and vehicles will be available to searchers.

GAUK Motors asks: Why spend hours upon hours scouring the net for your perfect vehicle when GAUK Motors can do it for you in seconds? Our proprietary software automatically monitors hundreds of websites aggregating hundreds of thousands of vehicles into a single, searchable database ... Simple!

Furthermore, GAUK Motors allows auctioneers and eventually dealers the opportunity to create a free company profile and add their featured items directly to the results pages.

The new site is targeted at motor trade professionals or the private motorist, who can choose from thousands of vehicles updated hourly from more than one thousand vehicle auctions a week.

Each vehicle listing is further linked to a comprehensive make and model history and specifications through Motorpedia.

Work also began on GAUK Motors Big Data two years ago designed to enhance the auction and sales listings and is now claimed to be ‘the most comprehensive source of vehicle specifications on the planet’.

With statistical data and descriptions of some six hundred vehicle manufacturers from around the world, some twenty thousand makes and variants, hundreds more motorcycle manufacturers culminating in millions of data points, GAUK claims to dwarf other databases.

GAUK Motors is an entirely new way of searching and the developers are hoping to add a new phrase to the vernacular, to ‘GAUK it' simply meaning to search a vehicle, any vehicle and find it cheaper.

With all the problems in the economy, GAUK are hoping to make it a little easier with their Car Search Engine

