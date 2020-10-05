Maryland State Police Investigate Two Fatal Crashes In Cecil County

October 5, 2020

(NORTH EAST, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes today in Cecil County that left three people deceased and two others seriously injured.

A crash at noon today on US Route 40 at Principio Parkway left two people dead and another seriously injured. The victims’ names have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

According to a preliminary investigation, all three victims were in a passenger vehicle that attempted to drive across US Route 40 and was struck by a tractor-trailer traveling westbound on US Route 40. The driver and a rear seat passenger were declared deceased at the scene, and a front seat passenger was transported by medevac to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for injuries.

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and CHART personnel assisted with lane closures of eastbound US Route 40 near Principio Parkway in the area of the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating.

The earlier fatal crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. this morning on northbound I-95 in Perryville, Maryland. The deceased in that crash is identified as Amy B. Spencer, 56, of Colora, Maryland.

According to a preliminary investigation, several vehicles were stopped in the roadway due to another crash on northbound I-95. A tractor-trailer reportedly failed to slow down and struck the stopped vehicles, causing a chain reaction crash that killed Spencer and injured and six others. A male was transported to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, while the driver and passenger of the tractor-trailer were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. In addition, the driver and passenger of another vehicle were taken to Union Hospital in Elkton, Maryland and the driver of a fourth vehicle was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The State Highway Administration assisted with the closure of the northbound lanes of I-95 in the area of the fatal crash for over five hours. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is also investigating the crash.

The investigations into both of these crashes are continuing.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov