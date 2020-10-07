LineVision Expands Advisory Board with Former and Current National Grid, FERC, PG&E and Wood MacKenzie Executives
New board members bring deep and diverse experience within energy, finance, technology and policy
LineVision’s technology is a game-changer for electric utilities and for the renewable energy industry,”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS , UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – LineVision, a provider of solutions to monitor, optimize, and protect the world’s critical energy delivery infrastructure, announced that it has added five energy sector leaders to its advisory board. Spanning government, business, and the full spectrum of the energy sector, the new board members bring decades of experience and leadership to LineVision.
— Rick Sergel
“I am proud to add these distinguished energy sector leaders to our advisory board,” said Hudson Gilmer, LineVision’s co-founder and CEO. “Over the past year, we have enjoyed unprecedented growth as the energy utility industry recognizes the advantages of our non-contact overhead line monitoring solutions. This group of industry veterans will provide world-class leadership and guidance to fuel our global growth strategy.”
Joining LineVision’s team of advisors are:
● Nora Mead Brownell – former commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Committee and former chairwoman of the board at PG&E;
● Gene Dolgin – vice president of strategy at Climacell; former principal at Endeavor Partners;
● Dr. Balint Nemeth - head of BME High Voltage Lab;
● Chris Seiple - vice chairman - power & renewables practice at Wood Mackenzie; and
● Rick Sergel - former CEO at National Grid, North American Electric Reliability Corporation and board member at State Street & Emera.
“LineVision’s Dynamic Line Rating technology has demonstrated results in ensuring a more efficient, modernized power delivery system and better leverages renewable energy resources, saving consumers billions in congestion costs,” said Nora Mead Brownell, former FERC commissioner and former chairwoman of the board for PG&E. “With the growing risks of climate and aging infrastructure, LineVision offers utilities a powerful platform to monitor line health and improve the safety of the grid. I’m very pleased to be a part of our industry's adoption of this important technology.”
“LineVision’s technology is a game-changer for electric utilities and for the renewable energy industry,” said Rick Sergel, former CEO of National Grid. “More renewable generation is continuing to come on-line, but our grid has struggled to keep up. LineVision’s suite of monitoring and data solutions represent a new model for how to expand the grid and achieve renewable generation targets using advanced sensors and analytics, at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional approaches."
The announcement comes on the back of several exciting milestones by the rapidly growing 3-year old company including installations with the Tennessee Valley Authority and with the FARCROSS Consortium, which partnered LineVision with 4 separate European utilities to install its V3 systems on power lines as part of a cross-border power partnership. The company expects to announce more deals with major power utilities in the coming weeks.
###
About LineVision
LineVision empowers electric utilities and pipeline operators with information and tools to transform their infrastructure into dynamic, optimized assets. Through our non-contact monitoring sensors and sophisticated cloud-based analytics, our customers can gain real-time situational awareness of overhead lines, detect anomalies to take immediate action, and optimize energy delivery assets to extend lifespan and plan for the future.
Colin Mahoney
Mahoney Communications Group
+1 212-220-6045
email us here