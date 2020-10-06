BCI Announces Free Webinar on Maximizing 2021 Virtual Sales Kick-Offs

With COVID-19 and more than 80% of staffs unwilling to attend an in-person event, BCI shows companies how to create and maximize a virtual sales kick-off.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- BCI announced today the continuation of their free webinar series for their customers and prospects. This webinar will cover the highly likely shift of 2021 Sales Kick-Offs to virtual events. With the threat of COVID-19 still a real problem, and studies showing over 80% of their staffs unwilling to attend an in-person event, most sales organizations are starting to shift their Sales Kick-Offs (SKO) to a virtual event.In this webinar, BCI has seated a panel of experts that will tell companies how to make that shift efficiently. Joe DiDonato, BCI's Chief of Staff went on to say that, "The panelists have prepared a 10-page detailed checklist on how to conduct these new virtual versions, including which platforms to consider." He went on to say, "They’ll even show you how to take advantage of the virtual world to create more individual training tracks that are data-driven and more on-target for each attendee."DiDonato went on to say that if a company is considering making this shift to a virtual SKO, they won’t want to miss this webinar. He mentioned that the detailed checklist will help sales teams build out an entire SKO project plan. This 50-minute webinar is on October 9th, at 8:00 AM Pacific TIme - 11:00 AM Eastern Time. This is the webpage to register and find out more information: https://www.bakercommunications.com/webinars/How-To-Create-A-Virtual-Sales-Kick-Off.html Ted Baird, BCI's VP of Delivery and Customer Development will be joined by renowned author, leadership thought leader, radio show host, and BCI partner for creating Virtual Sales Conferences, Maureen Metcalf; and Dr. Doug Gilbert, Principal, Lone Tree Acacemics and founder of EduPartner Solutions, as well as BCI's partner for creating Virtual Sales Conferences. Both Maureen and Doug have joined forces with several other principals and virtual experts to create VirtualCollaboration.Works, and their expertise and teams are now available through BCI.Topics the panel will be discussing include:- The Role of the Senior Planning/Steering Committee- The Roles of the Tactical/Implementation Teams- Key Decision: Platform Selection Criteria- Key Decision: Registration Front-End Selection Criteria- Program Decisions: Keynotes, Training Tracks, Live, Recorded, Awards, Company Announcements- Logistics: Networking Rooms, Vendors, Partners- Do's and Don'ts and Lessons LearnedFor more information please go to https://www.bakercommunications.com/webinars/How-To-Create-A-Virtual-Sales-Kick-Off.html ABOUT BAKER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (BCI)As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including ExxonMobil, Amazon, SAP and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. Baker creates and delivers customized targeted practice-driven pathways that produce rapid, measurable results. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com

