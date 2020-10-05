Brinks Home Security Announces Appointment of William Niles as Permanent CEO

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monitronics International, Inc. and its subsidiaries (doing business as Brinks Home Security TM), (“Brinks Home Security” or the “Company”) (OTC: SCTY) today announced that its Board of Directors appointed William Niles as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 30, 2020. Mr. Niles has served as the Company’s interim CEO since February 2020.



Michael Kneeland, chair of the Company’s Board of Directors, commented, “After completing a comprehensive search process, the Board is pleased to announce that we have chosen Bill to serve as Brinks Home Security’s permanent CEO. Since taking on the role of interim CEO back in February, Bill has worked diligently to design and implement the Company’s go forward strategic plan, while also continuing to lead the business through the COVID-19 pandemic. His over 30 years of experience in senior leadership roles, as well as his strong track record of driving results, give us great confidence that he is the right person to lead this organization into its next stage of growth and drive long term stakeholder value.”

“I am honored by the Board’s decision to place its trust in me and the incredibly talented and diverse team we have assembled over the past several months,” said Mr. Niles. “We are excited about the future of the smart home security market and the role we are going to play in shaping its future. At the same time, we will continue to remain focused on ‘creating profitable accounts at scale for life’ and look forward to continuing to build upon our success with an eye toward delivering value to all our stakeholders.”

Mr. Niles comes to the role of CEO following a long tenure with the Company. Mr. Niles joined Brinks Home Security in September 2019 as Executive Vice President and General Counsel and was named interim CEO in February 2020. Prior to this, Mr. Niles served as Chief Executive Officer of Ascent Capital Group, Inc., the former parent corporation of Brinks Home Security. Since 2010 Mr. Niles has worked in the Home Security industry and holds a wealth of experience with the Company’s sales channels, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions and strategic partnerships. Mr. Niles was instrumental in establishing the Company’s strategic rebranding to Brinks Home Security, played an integral role in the Company’s 2019 restructuring and emergence and led the development and execution of the Company’s go-forward strategic plan.

About Brinks Home Security

Brinks Home Security (OTC: SCTY) is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home Security secures approximately 937,000 residential and commercial customers through highly responsive security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals. The company has one of the nation’s largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents – providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico – as well as direct-to-consumer sales of DIY and professionally installed products.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about business strategies and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, possible changes in market acceptance of our services, technological innovations in the alarm monitoring industry, competitive issues, continued access to capital on terms acceptable to us, our ability to capitalize on acquisition opportunities, general market and economic conditions, including global economic concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and changes in law and government regulations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to Monitronics International, Inc.’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q for additional information about us and about the risks and uncertainties related to our business which may affect the statements made in this press release.

Contact:

Erica Bartsch

Sloane & Company

212-446-1875

ebartsch@sloanepr.com