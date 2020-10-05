Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results.

Participants may join the conference call by dialling (416) 340-2216 or (800) 273-9672 for calls within Canada and the United States, or via webcast at www.alamosgold.com.

A playback will be available until November 29, 2020 by dialling (905) 694-9451 or (800) 408-3053 within Canada and the United States. The pass code is 6141441#. The webcast will be archived at www.alamosgold.com.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

