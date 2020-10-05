Maritime Surveillance Market to Generate $40.61 Billion By 2026 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends
Maritime Surveillance Market
Rise in maritime safety awareness and increasing trade and freight transport activities drive the growth of the global maritime surveillance marketPORTLAND , OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Analytics :Allied Market Research published a report, titled, Global Maritime surveillance Market by Application (Naval, Coast Guard, and Others), Component (Radar, Sensors, AIS Receiver, and Others), and Type (Surveillance Tracking, Detectors, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 20192026.According to the report, the global maritime surveillance industry was estimated at$19.20 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit$40.61 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026.
Drivers, restraints and opportunities
Increase in maritime safety awareness and rising trade and freight transport activities fuel the growth of the global maritime surveillance market. On the other hand, high integration maintenance cost curtails down the growth to some extent. However, supportive growth through regulatory compliance and rise in military spending are expected to create a number of lucrative opportunities in the near future.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6254
The coastguard segment to lead the trail by 2026
Based on application, the coastguard segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the global maritime surveillance market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate from 2019 to 2026. Rise in governments funding for coastguard security is the major factor boosting the growth of the segment. The naval segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 12.8% throughout the study period. Rise in sea borne threats and ambiguous maritime security is creating demand for real time monitoring at sea, which has driven the growth of the segment.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Maritime Surveillance Market Request Here!
The radar segment to maintain the lions share during the estimated period
Based on component, the radar segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global maritime surveillance market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2026. Radar is the main component for surveillance, which has augmented the growth of the segment. At the same time, the sensors segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.75% during the estimated period. Use of mobile and fixed sensor station-based solutions for surveillance and rising use of different sensors such as imaging sensors, low-light-
Inquire for 25 % discount on this report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6254
Asia-Pacific, followed byEuropeandNorth America, to dominate in terms of revenue
Based on geography, the region acrossAsia-Pacificheld the major share in 2018, generating more than two-fifths of the global maritime surveillance market. Rising sale production of surveillance equipment, high need of security at coastlines along with continuous adoption of trending technologies are leading to the growth of the market. Simultaneously,Europeis projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.8% throughout the forecast period. Adoption of automated technology in marine industry, and constant development and latest innovation in different components of surveillance are the prime factors propelling the growth of the market in the region. At the same time,North Americawould showcase the second highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026.
Report Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6380
Leading players in the market-
Kongsberg
Bharat Electronics
Raytheon
SAAB
SRT Marine Systems Plc
TERMA
Elbit Systems
Indra
Thales Group
Furuno
Similar Reports
Marine Telematics Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/marine-telematics-market
India Automotive HVAC Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/india-automotive-hvac-market
Shipping Containers Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shipping-containers-market
In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/in-flight-entertainment-and-connectivity-market
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research