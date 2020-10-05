What do TravelAbility and Spanks Have in Common?

Where forward thinkers go to learn from past experiences of disabled travelers.

ONLINE, EVERYWHERE, WORLDWIDE, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While it may be hard to believe, there have been countless advancements over the past year that will help people with disabilities travel more easily—despite the fact that the pandemic has disrupted travel. So why is TravelAbility Summit, which will be held VIRTUALLY every Tuesday from November 10th through December 8th from 9 a.m. 12 p.m. PDT, being compared to Spanx?

Similar to the popular Spanx under garments, TravelAbility will compress a full year’s worth of innovation in technology, products and ideas into one event that will reshape the way the travel industry perceives people with disabilities: from a compliance headache to a growing market segment that includes not only the 15% of the population who are already disabled, but baby boomers who control 70 percent of all discretionary income in the U.S. and who stand to inherit $13 trillion globally from their parents.

Additionally, to avoid screen fatigue, each speaker has been asked to shrink their presentations to 7 minutes maximum, followed by an equivalent period of interactive Q&A.

Furthermore, the 14 innovators curated to present at TravelAbility’s Lauchpad pitchfest have had their escalator pitches squeezed even further—down to three minutes—so no one will be bored.

In all, there will be 55 presenters, panelists and innovators with astounding stories who are making accessibility in travel advance faster than travel itself. Here’s a mere taste of what you’ll find at the TravelAbility Summit:

• The Accessibility Director for Verizon will show how VIRTUAL REALITY will benefit people with disabilities.

• The UK design house that developed an accessible hotel room where all ACCESSIBLE FEATURES ARE HIDDEN until they’re needed.

• How three special needs travel agents have STAYED AFLOAT—despite their reliance on cruise travel—by pivoting into new services.

• Listen as a panel of Autistic travelers discuss ways the travel industry can help them overcome challenges that all too often result in humiliation and shame.

• How four prominent ACCESSIBLE TRAVEL INFLUENCERS have found new ways to hold the interest of their followers.

• Meet a Florida hotel GM that spent the DAY IN A WHEELCHAIR test-driving his hotel’s accessibility.

• How two women started a MODELING AGENCY for disabled actors and models, helping them get cast in commercials, TV shows and movies.

• Meet the Italian engineer who designed an AI kit that enables motorized wheelchair users to use their VOICE INSTEAD OF A JOYSTICK to maneuver their chairs.

