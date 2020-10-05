Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,003 in the last 365 days.

Wanted Escapee: Bernard Coleman III

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating Bernard Coleman III. Coleman was awaiting sentencing for First Degree Murder when he escaped from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Bernard Coleman III, pictured below, is described as a 27 year-old black male, 6’0” in height, weighing approximately 145 pounds, with a medium complexion. Coleman has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Coleman’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

You just read:

Wanted Escapee: Bernard Coleman III

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.