Wanted Escapee: Bernard Coleman III

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating Bernard Coleman III. Coleman was awaiting sentencing for First Degree Murder when he escaped from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Bernard Coleman III, pictured below, is described as a 27 year-old black male, 6’0” in height, weighing approximately 145 pounds, with a medium complexion. Coleman has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Coleman’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.