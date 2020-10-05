Arrest Made in a Homicide: 400 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in the 400 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 2:24 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location after hearing the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 30 year-old Christopher Washington, of Southeast, DC.

On Sunday, October 4, 2020, 33 year-old Terrell Edward Poe, of Waldorf, MD, was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.