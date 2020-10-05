N. Wayne Bell Publisher ColoringBook.com invited to continue with the St. Louis Business Journal Leadership Trust
Business Journal Leadership Trust an invitation-only organization for successful executives providing thought leadership to local and national audiences.
A statement I learned as a child, "You never need a reason to help someone", the Business Journal Leadership Trust helps to magnify that responsibility.”SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- N. Wayne Bell Founder - CEO of Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. ColoringBook.com has been invited to continue with the St. Louis Business Journal Leadership Trust, an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in the St. Louis area.
— N. Wayne Bell
St. Louis Business Journal Leadership Trust an invitation-only organization for successful executives that provides opportunities to grow business, access a vetted network and publish thought leadership to local and national audiences, more than 14 million readers trust The Business Journals.
Wayne was chosen for membership by the St. Louis Business Journal Leadership Trust Selection Committee due to his experience, leadership and influence in the local business landscape and beyond. Wayne is an experienced Chief Executive Officer with a demonstrated history of working in the publishing industry. Skilled in sales, team building, fundraising, management and leadership.
“St. Louis’ thriving business community is powered by leaders like Wayne,” said Robert Bobroff, publisher of St. Louis Business Journal. “We’re honored to be creating a space where the region’s business influencers come together to increase their impact on the community, build their businesses and connect with and strengthen one another.”
As an invited member, Wayne will contribute articles to the St. Louis Business Journal website and participate alongside fellow members in Expert Panels. He will connect and collaborate with a vetted network of local leaders in a members-only directory and a private forum on the group’s mobile app. Wayne will also benefit from leadership and business coaching, an Executive Profile on the St. Louis Business Journal website, select partner discounts and services and ongoing support from the community’s concierge team.
“It’s exciting and a welcome commitment being invited to continue as a member of the Business Journals Leadership Trust. Participating and learning from other community leaders is a responsibility to share with others and help further our organizations leadership role in the publishing industry including the local and national community. One statement I learned as a child, ‘you never need a reason to help someone’, the Leadership Trust helps to magnify that responsibility. Sharing is caring and at www.ReallyBigColoringBooks.com we understand that.
The St. Louis Business Journal Leadership Trust team is honored to continue sharing with Wayne, his team, the community and looking forward to helping him elevate his personal brand, strengthen his circle of trusted advisors and position him to further impact the St. Louis business community and beyond.
About Business Journals Leadership Trust
St. Louis Business Journal Leadership Trust is a part of Business Journals Leadership Trust — a collective of invitation-only networks of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Membership is based on an application and selection committee review. Benefits include private online forums, the ability to publish insights on bizjournals.com , business and executive coaching and a dedicated concierge team. To learn more and find out if you qualify, visit trust.bizjournals.com.
