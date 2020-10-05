Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PR 19-23 Levitt v. Office of the Lieutenant Governor – Violation found

Complainant alleged an APRA violation arising from the withholding of an individual's time sheet, based on the assertion that disclosure would constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy. Based on our review of the evidence, including our in camera review of the relevant document, we concluded that there was at least some public interest in the accounting of a public employee's time. We also concluded that in the circumstances of this case, disclosure would not constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy. Accordingly, this Office determined that the APRA had been violated and required disclosure of the responsive document. We did not find evidence of a willful and knowing, or reckless, violation. VIOLATION FOUND

