PR 19-22 Finnegan v. Town of Scituate

Complainant alleged the Town violated the APRA by not producing certain responsive documents and by heavily redacting others. Upon review of the undisputed evidence, including our in camera review of the documents that were produced with redactions, this Office concluded that the Town did not violate the APRA. The documents that were provided with redactions constituted records "relating to a client/attorney relationship," R.I. Gen. Laws § 38-2-2(4)(A)(I)(a), and thus were exempt from disclosure. Additionally, there was no evidence that the Complainant provided the requested prepayment required for the Town to complete its search and retrieval as to any other potentially responsive documents.