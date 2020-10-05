Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PR 19-21 Farinelli v. City of Pawtucket – Violation found

Complainant alleged that the City violated the APRA by not producing a letter that was responsive to her APRA request and instead informing her that the City did not maintain any responsive documents. Based on this Office's review of the relevant document and the evidence submitted by the City, we determined that the letter was responsive to the request and that the City violated the APRA by informing Complainant that it did not possess any responsive documents. This Office determined that injunctive relief was not appropriate but requested a supplemental submission from the City regarding whether the violation was willful and knowing, or reckless. VIOLATION FOUND

